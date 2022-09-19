ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KUOW

What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far

Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Western WA is covered by smoke again. But for how long?

There’s smoke in the air again this week, thanks to winds from the east that are bringing smoke from the Bolt Creek fire into the Puget Sound region. And an inversion is trapping that smoke close to the ground. Still, the air quality is not hazardous for most people.
KING COUNTY, WA
Eater

Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area

Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle housing market is 'cooling' fast

A new report from Redfin says Seattle's housing market is "cooling" down faster than anywhere else in the country. It says rising mortgage rates, inflation, and a slowing stock market between February and August of this year are fueling the decline. Tacoma wasn't too far behind Seattle and came in...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
SEATTLE, WA
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Three-bedroom modern oasis in Washington Park

Situated in Seattle’s desirable Washington Park neighborhood, 1423 McGilvra Blvd. E is on the market. The three-bedroom, 3,100-square-foot modern contemporary home offers custom everything and ample architectural intrigue across two floors. Entering the home, you’re immediately greeted by dramatic lines, soaring 18-foot ceilings and walls of glass. Meticulously crafted...
SEATTLE, WA
liveineverett.com

Worth Leaving Town For: Downtown Snohomish Vintage Treasure Finds

Downtown Snohomish, Antique Capital of the Northwest, is a whole vibe. Charming historic storefronts are filled with objects from different eras -- items that are like catnip for bohemians who like to upcycle, repurpose, and/or add a touch of quality vintage furniture into their homes. My wife and I sometimes...
SNOHOMISH, WA
KING-5

How to plant tulips that will last and keep squirrels away from them!

SEATTLE — Ciscoe says:. Fill your spring garden with spectacular color by planting spring blooming bulbs this fall. The best thing about spring blooming bulbs is that they already have a flower ready to go when you plant them, so unless your soil is pure clay and the bulbs rot in our rainy winters, or squirrels eat them, they can't fail to bloom. They do great planted in containers as well, so even if you live in a condo, if you’ve got a balcony all you need is a frost proof pot and you can create a colorful spring display as well.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Check out the Northwest's greatest ads as you've never seen them before.

TACOMA, Wash. — If you go into a local bar, there's a good chance you'll see someone drinking from a can of Rainier beer. A series of ad campaigns that share the same anti-establishment humor as Saturday Night Live have made Rainier famous. Now a trio of Tacoma filmmakers are making a documentary about the ads.
TACOMA, WA
cohaitungchi.com

Guide To Winter Activities In Seattle

Winter is here and in Seattle it’s time to brace yourself for the cold and wet months ahead. Good news for you is we’ve got you covered with places you can get hot cocktails to warm up and keep you cozy all winter long. Find a spot to warm up HERE.
SEATTLE, WA
cohaitungchi.com

18 Of Seattle’s Most Breathtaking Day Hikes You Must Do

Just because you live in a city doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the great outdoors! Especially when you live in a city as close to the mountains as Seattle, there’s a whole world of amazing day hikes out there for you to discover. You are reading: Day...
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Broadview midcentury home designed by Paul Hayden Kirk

10737 3rd Ave. NW is a prime example of noted local architect Paul Hayden Kirk’s handiwork. The midcentury home in north Seattle boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 2,210 square feet. And, importantly, it’s perfectly executed in accordance with the design principles of Northwest Modern architecture. Located in the Broadview neighborhood of Seattle, the home is covered in windows and offers an elevated view deck that puts you among the treetops.
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Artsy, modern Leschi home overlooking Lake Washington

Built in 1998, 1128 33rd Ave. S is a custom-designed modern home in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood. Across 3,100 square feet and three stories, the property boasts four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and expansive water and territorial views. Situated on a prime corner lot overlooking Lake Washington, the home’s architectural features...
SEATTLE, WA
