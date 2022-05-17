Iowa City Police investigate unattended death

Iowa City Police are asking for the public’s help with their investigation into an unattended death discovered Sunday. In a release from the Department, they received information about a possible deceased individual. Officers were able...
A search warrant executed on a Solon residence has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Reports indicate that the warrant was executed on March 16th at 11 am at the residence of 26-year-old Taylin Anderson, whose ID shows an address on Dover Street. During the search, numerous firearms were allegedly found, complete with loaded magazines, in Anderson’s bedroom. They included a Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Glock 32 Gen 4 .357 handgun, a Draco 7.62 mm handgun, and a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber handgun. Photos and videos with Anderson in possession of numerous firearms were also reportedly located.
An Iowa City man faces weapons charge after allegedly handling a weapon on two separate occasions despite being a convicted felon. Police say 19-year-old Javeyel Jones of South Scott Boulevard was at Scheels in Coralville in the late afternoon hours of April 28th, and was allegedly seen on video surveillance holding and examining a Ruger AR556 rifle. He reportedly told staff that he would return at a later date to purchase a different firearm.
An Iowa City man wanted on a domestic assault warrant was taken into custody Wednesday, but reportedly not without adding to his charges by fighting with an officer. Police observed 28-year-old Daniel Cancino as he pulled into the Kirkwood Liquor and Tobacco parking lot at around 4:10 pm. Knowing that he had felony parole and probation violation warrants, the officer grabbed hold of Cancino and ordered him to put his hands behind his back. Instead, Cancino allegedly began fighting with the officer.
WATERLOO — Police have arrested a Waterloo man whose home was the scene of an unsolved homicide from 2018. Davon Demetrius Caldwell, 26, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act. Bond was set at $50,000.
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly walking into people’s homes uninvited and assaulting a woman, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Willie Baskerville allegedly entered the home of a woman on Columbia Circle around 1:00 on Tuesday. He is accused of pushing a dog out of the way before forcing the woman against a wall and demanding her keys. She was able to push him out of the door, however. Baskerville then went to a home on Prospect Blvd where he knocked on the door and told the resident to open up or he would “expose his secrets.” After a struggle with police Baskerville was arrested and charged with Interference Causing Injury and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A traffic collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle Wednesday night, May 18 in Davenport left one person injured and another dead, according to the Davenport Police Department. The collision happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street, near...
Davenport, IOWA – According to the police officials, the 20-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. His name is Kazius Childress and he is a suspect in two homicides which occurred in Cedar Rapids in January of 2022. Authorities said the 20-year-old suspect was wanted out...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday following a shooting in the area, police said. Around 12:57 p.m., Davenport police responded to the 2700 block of McKinley Avenue and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.
A Waterloo man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a weapon early Sunday morning in Cedar Falls. Cedar Falls Police on Tuesday arrested 23-year old Malik Nix on charges of disorderly conduct and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Police say a 911 hang-up call came from the Voodoo Lounge in downtown Cedar Falls around 1:20AM. Witnesses told police Nix punched a man inside the bar. He then pulled a gun on the man when the man tried to retaliate. Nix was later found with an empty holster and his weapon was found inside in his vehicle. Bond for Nix was set at $25,000.
A 49-year-old Davenport suspect is in custody after police say he was involved in a robbery then offered officers $1 million to let him go. Ricardo Esparza faces felony charges of bribery and second-degree robbery, court records say. Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of the...
A 24-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he punched a victim in the face and took her cell phone. Benjamin Bruner faces a felony charge of second-degree robbery, court records say. On Wednesday, May 11, shortly before 8:45 a.m., Davenport Police were dispatched to Mother Hubbard’s, 3636...
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man who possessed a gun as a felon while under the influence of methamphetamine and led police on a chase, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday. Court Documents say 40-year-old Willie Phillips was pulled over by an Iowa State Trooper in August 2020. The...
DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been found dead after a vehicle accident into a creek. Deputies responded to a reported vehicle found in a small creek around 1:15 Monday afternoon in the 22000 block of Morning Sun Road the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Three people have been arrested for stealing items from Norby’s Farm Fleet in Manchester. Manchester Police say on Wednesday, they received a report of a possible threat at the store at 1341 West Main Street. Officers investigated and discovered two people had tried to remove merchandise from the store...
Iowa Child Care Incentive Grant Program to encourage employers to offer child care as benefit. A new Iowa Child Care program aims to encourage more employers to offer child care as a benefit to employees. Two Students of the Month are Valedictorian and Salutatorian. Updated: 1 hours ago. An update...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The man accused of shooting a Linn County deputy during a convenience store robbery last summer wants his trial pushed back again. Stanley Donahue's attempted murder trial is set for July 12. Now he says a potential start witness in the state's case should be prohibited from identifying him at trial, saying the witness may have initially misidentified Donahue as the robber.
STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Jordan Van Meter, 26, has been arrested on burglary, possession of a stolen gun, and other charges, police said. Sterling Police arrested Van Meter at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue. During the search, police found items that were stolen from another residence on February 16th. He […]
An Ottumwa man is facing harassment charges stemming from an incident on May 11. According to court documents, at around 7:33 p.m. on May 11, 65 year old George Edward Dennison made contact with an unnamed victim at a residence on Evergreen Street in Ottumwa. The report states that Dennison threatened to shoot the victim with a bow and arrow. He additionally threatened to pour gasoline throughout the house and burn the house down with the victim inside. As a result of this incident, a warrant for Dennison’s arrest was issued.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The family of a Cedar Rapids man who has been missing since his submerged city truck was found in the Cedar River is hoping his remains can be found. Erik Spaw was last seen on May Sixth driving between work sites, and his truck was pulled from the river on May Seventh. His mother Karen and other family told K-C-R-G T-V they believe complications from Erik’s Type One Diabetes contributed to his crash. Karen said he was trying to get “better control of his eyesight,” and his brother said numbness caused by diabetes forced Erik to give up racing. The family has put up flyers asking for help in finding Erik’s body.
A woman’s body was found by a mushroom hunter over the weekend in northeast Waterloo. Waterloo Police began a death investigation late Sunday afternoon after morel mushroom hunters found a body in a field east of Logan Avenue and East Donald Street. It appeared to investigators that the body had been there for quite some time. It’s not known if any foul play is suspected. The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy and police are waiting on the results.
