As host of Cheap Eats, I’ve eaten burgers all over the country, and I guess you could say I’ve tasted them all. I’m not a meat-on-meat-on-meat burger kind of guy but I made an exception for the Goyim at JewBoy Burgers: a patty topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, and house-made pastrami. Pastrami burgers are a big deal in old school burger joints in Los Angeles. They’re a bit less common in Austin, where JewBoy Burgers is located. I was swayed to give it a shot because of the cut used: beef navel. It happens to be the same cut used by Langer’s, LA’s legendary Jewish delicatessen. JewBoy Burgers isn’t playing around.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO