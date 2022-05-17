Gainesville builds 4-shot lead at state championship meet at Chattahoochee
Paced by a round of 2-under par 70 by Ryan Davidson, Gainesville shot a collective 1-over par (289) to hold first place by four shots in the Class 7A state championship meet Monday in Gainesville.
Davidson, a senior, had a run of five straight birdies on the back nine holes at Chattahoochee.
Turner Edmondson turned in a score of 1-under par for the Red Elephants, while Henry Kopydlowski shot even par 72.
The final 18 holes will be played Tuesday at Chattahoochee.
