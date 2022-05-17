ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville builds 4-shot lead at state championship meet at Chattahoochee

By Bill Murphy
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Etf3B_0fgCvlmi00
Gainesville High's Ryan Davidson drains a long putt Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Chattahoochee Gold Club during the 7A high school golf state championship. - photo by Scott Rogers

Paced by a round of 2-under par 70 by Ryan Davidson, Gainesville shot a collective 1-over par (289) to hold first place by four shots in the Class 7A state championship meet Monday in Gainesville.

Davidson, a senior, had a run of five straight birdies on the back nine holes at Chattahoochee.

Turner Edmondson turned in a score of 1-under par for the Red Elephants, while Henry Kopydlowski shot even par 72.

The final 18 holes will be played Tuesday at Chattahoochee.

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

It’s Peach Season Again in Georgia

Georgia’s intense, devilish heat is starting to settle in now, but those 90-degree-plus temperatures and long days of summer sunlight so warm one’s skin cringes do have an upside: peach season is officially underway in Georgia. Folks from outlying states can believe otherwise, but nothing stands on the...
WGAU

UGA cuts ribbon on Butts-Mehre expansion

Tuesday was a ribbon cutting day at UGA, with the ceremonial opening of newly expanded and renovated Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. The $80 million upgrades come with a nutrition center, locker room, athletic training, and strength and conditioning spaces that serve football along with all other athletic programs at the University of Georgia.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

University of North Georgia announces President’s Lists for spring 2022

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/17/2022)– University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2022 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List. Honorees included:
COLLEGES
fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Football: Two More from The Portal

The prominence of the transfer portal for Georgia Tech’s roster building continues to rise. With these latest additions, GT now has 14 commitments from the portal. The staff has made clear that its priority is building the 2022 roster. Improvement must happen now. I don’t fault the strategy, although I don’t see the kind of game-changing talent coming to GT that makes me think it likely that enough improvement happens.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Gainesville, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook for Cobb and much of North Georgia: possibility of isolated thunderstorms

The National Weather Service, has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb Countyand much of the rest of north Georgia due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds and hail. What is in the hazardous weather outlook?. Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:
COBB COUNTY, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Newsletter: Floyd County clueless about its cut from new baseball stadium naming rights. Gas prices nothing to get pumped about. This election, the court cases are coming before the vote. Peaks & Valleys.

Stadium naming rights deal confirmed — but don’t ask Floyd County about it. For six weeks, we’ve filed open records requests and had a steady email stream in search of what the new naming rights deal for the home of the Rome Braves means to Floyd County taxpayers. For example, the county earned $17,165 last fiscal year in naming rights fees alone when State Mutual Insurance was still sponsor.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina

Candidate for Georgia Governor: Kandiss Taylor

Kandiss Taylor is running for Governor of Georgia. She is one of five Republican candidates on the ballot in the Georgia primary election. Taylor has a PhD who works in education. She has drafted a proposed Executive Order to demolish the Georgia Guidestones, a historical landmark in Elberton, on her...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Proctor & Gamble bringing hundreds of jobs to Georgia with new distribution facility

JACKSON, Ga. - Proctor & Gamble is planning to build a new facility that would bring hundreds of jobs to Georgia. Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the multinational consumer goods corporation will invest $205 million in a new distribution facility in Jackson, Georgia. Once completed, the new automated facility...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
nowhabersham.com

Clarkesville woman injured in wreck with semi

A Clarkesville woman was injured Wednesday when she pulled into the path of an oncoming semi on GA 365, troopers say. Habersham County Emergency Services transported 35-year-old Amber Maner to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville with minor injuries. The truck driver involved in the wreck, 23-year-old Evan Pickell of Tabor City, North Carolina, was not injured.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Justine Lookenott

Heat wave, thunderstorms expected for North Georgia

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City predicts heat wave and thunderstorms for next few days(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) The National Weather Service in Peachtree City posted its first Heat Index graphic of the year on their Facebook page as North Georgia was hit with temperatures in the low 90s on Thursday, May 19.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
lakeoconeebreeze.net

St. Mary’s certified as Georgia’s first Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center

Athens, Ga. — St. Mary’s has become the first hospital in Georgia to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for certification as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. St. Mary’s simultaneously received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for meeting specific standards of care for patients with stroke.
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Protesters coming from afar to fight Ga. police training site

ATLANTA (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department has released the names of the seven people arrested this week during a protest at the future site of a police training facility. They were arrested Tuesday near the planned site Atlanta Police Foundation’s Public Safety Training Center in DeKalb County, according to...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

NAACP blasts Commissioner’s comments on Bulldog football players

The Clarke County NAACP has fired off a letter calling for condemnation of remarks made by Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Melissa Link, who in recent Commission budget meeting called Georgia Bulldog football players rapists and murderers. From the Clarke Co NAACP…. In our beloved nation you are innocent until proven guilty....
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Proposed SR 316 Interchange and Roundabout Project now open for public comment

OCONEE COUNTY, GA – (May 17, 2022) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is seeking public comment on the proposed State Route (SR) 8/SR 316/United States (US) 29 at Jimmy Daniel Road Interchange Project in Oconee County. Georgia DOT will be hosting a virtual Public Information Open House (PIOH) by posting information related to the proposed project on the project website at https://transformingsr316-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
211
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy