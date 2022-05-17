Gainesville builds 4-shot lead at state championship meet at Chattahoochee

Gainesville High's Ryan Davidson drains a long putt Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Chattahoochee Gold Club during the 7A high school golf state championship. - photo by Scott Rogers

Paced by a round of 2-under par 70 by Ryan Davidson, Gainesville shot a collective 1-over par (289) to hold first place by four shots in the Class 7A state championship meet Monday in Gainesville.

Davidson, a senior, had a run of five straight birdies on the back nine holes at Chattahoochee.

Turner Edmondson turned in a score of 1-under par for the Red Elephants, while Henry Kopydlowski shot even par 72.

The final 18 holes will be played Tuesday at Chattahoochee.