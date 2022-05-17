Carrie Underwood tour hits Utah in November

May 16 (UPI) — Carrie Underwood is going on tour in 2022, and comes to Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena on Nov. 17. The 39-year-old country music singer will perform across the United States on the “Denim & Rhinestones” arena tour featuring special guest Jimmie...
It’s been a busy old month since the last roundup of new openings in Utah; if you’ve managed to snaffle your way through all twenty in the weeks since, well, in short order: what’s wrong with you? I salute you. Can I join you? Yes, yes, stop with the blathering, you’re here to unearth what’s next to eat. Here it is. Oh that burrito? You’ll need to keep reading to find out…
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday it’s offering new nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Provo, Utah beginning Aug. 18. The Las Vegas-based air carrier is offering an introductory one-way fare of $29 if you book a flight by Thursday, May 19, and fly before Jan. 26, 2023.
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been nearly 40 years since the original Top Gun movie came out. For one Utah man though, it has nearly been the same amount of time since he served in the Top Gun program. The Top Gun program was created in 1969 as a way to reduce aviation deaths and […]
SALT LAKE CITY — Bernie and Marita Hart contend they weren't drawn to the home they live in because of its history. Their home in Salt Lake City's Central City neighborhood was built all the way back in 1901, but its charm today was what did the trick. "We...
According to a recent poll, only one out of eight American adults believes in marriage. The poll also showed fewer young adults believe in marriage, reporting only one in five. Marriage rates overall among Americans declined by 45% since 2009. In 2020, there were 1.7 million weddings in the United...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Car prices continue to rise in our supply-choked, high demand market. Shoppers may now also have to spend more than they would like on new tires. ABC4 spoke with Nate Nickel, a manager at Big O Tires in Cottonwood Heights, UT. Nickel says that tire prices have gone up “like […]
May 17 (UPI) — A Vermont high school senior unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by walking nearly 640 feet on a tightrope while wearing 4-inch heels. Ariana Wunderle, a senior at Bellows Falls Union High School, climbed onto the 6-foot-high tightrope Monday in the school’s gym and walked across the rope 52 times for a total distance of nearly 640 feet.
At the end of 2021, all eyes were still on Austin as the city in America where everyone wanted to move. In fact, the market there was so hot that one homeowner’s house value jumped $100,000 in less than a year. But these days, at least when it comes to young, first-time buyers, moving out West is more appealing than settling down in the Lone Star State. According to the latest data from Lending Tree, Gen-Zers (those born between 1997 and 2012) are in favor of putting down roots in Salt Lake City. The news shouldn’t come as a total shock, as just this past December, Realtor.com’s team of forecasters predicted it would be the most popular place to buy a home this year, thanks to its scenic biking and hiking trails and easy access to outdoor recreation.
PROVO — A Utah family is feeling a sense of closure after a Provo police officer, who died more than a decade ago, is just now being recognized as having died in the line of duty. It's now fuel for a fight to honor other officers who die under...
SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4 Sports) – The format to determine the Pac-12 Championship Football Game as been changed effective immediately. Starting in 2022, the two teams with the best conference winning percentages will play for the title, regardless of divisions. This change would have resulted in a different Pac-12 Football Championship matchup in 5 of the […]
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have changes on deck for the state as an organized cold front takes aim at Utah on Thursday. The front will open the door for significantly cooler air to move into the state, so temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler in northern Utah, but it […]
EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic was stopped in central Utah for a bear to cross the road. Officials said the brown bear was spotted in Pioneer Cemetery after someone reported seeing it and was concerned it was headed toward Highway 89. Ephraim City police officers responded to the scene...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It was a typical Monday morning for Austin Lockey. By the end of the day, it wasn’t normal. He was found dead at his desk and his family is unsatisfied with the police investigation and is still seeking answers. “My brother Austin, he’s a former marine, served our country […]
Gorgeous home TO BE BUILT in exclusive Highland neighborhood. This home is planned to have 6 bedrooms, 7 full baths, 2 half baths, large home theatre, 2 story great room, dining nook, incredible kitchen and flowing floor plan. This floor plan originally calls for a mother-in-law casita attached. This would add on approximately 3,400 square feet. The sports court is an available option and can be added to the home during the design phase. We have just a few lots left in this LUXURY CUSTOM neighborhood. These plans can be changed to fit exactly what you are hoping to find! Lots range in size between .5-just under 1 Acre! These lots are attached to an awesome builder. Close to shopping and entertainment but quiet. The best of both worlds. Call or text Alicia for more info on building your dream home with us! For Driving Directions: Take North County Blvd (4800 W) to 11300 N . Head W on 11300 N through stop sign and continue to end of cul-de-sac. Reservations accepted on these lots with signed Lot Reservation Agreement and Deposit.
Statewide Initiative “Flip Blitz” To Replace Grass Launches Today Throughout Utah. Washington County leads the way with more than 100,000 square feet of grass to be removed for Flip Blitz, a statewide landscape conversion event that replaces grass with water-efficient landscaping. More than 250 volunteers will be working on 10 projects throughout the county. Participants include the cities of St. George, Washington, Santa Clara, Ivins, Hurricane, Toquerville, and the Washington County Water Conservancy District (WCWCD). Each participant is funding their own project.
OGDEN, Utah, May 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe account has been created to cover funeral costs for a Utah man who died after being hit by a car in Ogden on Friday night. Tyler James Royster, 36, was hit by a car as he attempted to cross...
The "Greater Idaho" movement was dealt a slight setback on Tuesday night when voters from two of three counties appeared to say "no" to measures asking to study moving the borders of those counties into Idaho.
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (KETK) – The body of a missing Longview man was found in a Utah desert, officials confirmed. According to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Jonathan Barrett Brantley’s silver 2003 Toyota Tacoma was found in the west desert of the county in April. His cellphone had been left in the vehicle. Officials […]
SALT LAKE CITY — Funds from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill continue to trickle to the West. The latest announcement from the U.S. Department of the Interior details nearly $69 million for 125 environmental remediation projects across 20 states, tribes and territories. Reducing wildfire risk, mitigating hazards from mined...
