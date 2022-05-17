Carrie Underwood tour hits Utah in November

Gorgeous home TO BE BUILT in exclusive Highland neighborhood. This home is planned to have 6 bedrooms, 7 full baths, 2 half baths, large home theatre, 2 story great room, dining nook, incredible kitchen and flowing floor plan. This floor plan originally calls for a mother-in-law casita attached. This would add on approximately 3,400 square feet. The sports court is an available option and can be added to the home during the design phase. We have just a few lots left in this LUXURY CUSTOM neighborhood. These plans can be changed to fit exactly what you are hoping to find! Lots range in size between .5-just under 1 Acre! These lots are attached to an awesome builder. Close to shopping and entertainment but quiet. The best of both worlds. Call or text Alicia for more info on building your dream home with us! For Driving Directions: Take North County Blvd (4800 W) to 11300 N . Head W on 11300 N through stop sign and continue to end of cul-de-sac. Reservations accepted on these lots with signed Lot Reservation Agreement and Deposit.

HIGHLAND, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO