ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cyber attack on Costa Rica grows as more agencies hit, president says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Ps7w_0fgBlOSs00
Costa Rica's new President Rodrigo Chaves gestures as he delivers a speech after being sworn in during a ceremony at the hall of the Legislative Assembly, in San Jose, Costa Rica May 8, 2022. REUTERS/Mayela Lopez/File Photo

SAN JOSE, May 16 (Reuters) - The number of Costa Rican institutions hit in a wave of cyber attacks in the past month has grown to 27, President Rodrigo Chaves said on Monday, in one of the earliest challenges to face the new leader during his first month in office.

He added that nine of the institutions struck, mostly government agencies, are considered "very affected."

The attacks have had an "enormous" impact on foreign trade and tax collections in the Central American country, Chaves acknowledged in comments to reporters barely a week after he was sworn in as president.

In mid-April, outgoing President Carlos Alvarado's government reported hacker attacks on the country's finance ministry, which spread to other state institutions after authorities refused to pay a $10 million ransom demanded by the Russian hacker group Conti.

"We are at war and that is not an exaggeration," Chaves said at his inauguration on May 8, as he announced a national state of emergency.

Chaves did not provide an updated list of institutions targeted by the hackers.

Speaking at the same news conference, Science and Technology Minister Carlos Henry Alvarado said the governments of Israel, the United States and Spain have provided assistance to help protect Costa Rican computer systems and repair the damage.

The full extent of the damage is not yet known, Alvarado said.

The attacks have forced the finance ministry to deactivate Costa Rica's tax collection systems, although a substitute platform has allowed some customs transactions to go forward, Chaves said.

The president also accused fellow Costa Ricans of "betraying the country," and the previous administration of concealing information about the attacks, saying that there were signs that some locals were collaborating with hackers.

Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

An oligarch believes that almost all Russians are united against the war, and demands Putin be given a ‘clear exit’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, some Russian elites have spoken out against the economic consequences that a prolonged war would have on Russia. But the recent comments of businessman Oleg Tinkov may be the strongest repudiation from a Russian oligarch yet.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Russia preparing to deploy devastating ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles capable of wiping out area the size of UK

RUSSIA is preparing to deploy its devastating intercontinental ballistic missile, dubbed 'Satan 2', by this autumn, the country's military has claimed. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, revealed the Kremlin's ambitious target to launch the Sarmat ICBM only days after Russia test-launched the missile. The deadly projectile, nicknamed...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Hackers#San Jose#Costa Rican#Central American#Russian#Science And Technology
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
HEALTH
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Country
Russia
MarketRealist

What Has Kamala Harris Accomplished So Far as Vice President?

It has been two years since President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice president, and just as many years since they were elected into the White House. While President Biden has been front and center when it comes to major issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, student loan forgiveness, and the ongoing pandemic, Harris has been busy working behind the scenes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Six soldiers are killed, six are wounded and four more are missing after drug cartel blew up their convoy in central Colombia

At least six soldiers killed when their convoy was attacked by members of a drug cartel in the central Colombian department of Antioquia. Troops from the Army's Fourth Brigade were traveling through in the Frontino township of Nutibara on Tuesday night when their truck was overturned by explosives, the National Army said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

North Korea's Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons preemptively "if necessary"

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned again that the North could preemptively use its nuclear weapons if threatened, as he praised his top army officials for a massive military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, this week. Kim expressed "firm will" to continue developing his nuclear-armed military so that it could "preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces, if necessary," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy