Why India Is Temporarily Banning Wheat Exports Amid Spiraling Inflation
India, the world’s second-largest supplier of wheat, recently announced it be placing a temporary ban on the export of the grain. Suketu Gandhi, a supply chain partner at consulting firm Kearney, joined Cheddar News to talk about why and how this will affect the food supply chain. "As inflation continues to rise rapidly, you do not want to have a population that is affected, especially again, at the lower end of the income stream, around basic necessities like food," he said about what's behind India's policy. "It's primarily internally focused. you've got to make sure that people are fed."
