Why India Is Temporarily Banning Wheat Exports Amid Spiraling Inflation

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago
India, the world’s second-largest supplier of wheat, recently announced it be placing a temporary ban on the export of the grain. Suketu Gandhi, a supply chain partner at consulting firm Kearney, joined Cheddar News to talk about why and how this will affect the food supply chain. "As inflation continues to rise rapidly, you do not want to have a population that is affected, especially again, at the lower end of the income stream, around basic necessities like food," he said about what's behind India's policy. "It's primarily internally focused. you've got to make sure that people are fed."

Cheddar News

Weakness in Consumer, Recession Fears Lead to Another Brutal Day on Wall Street

After another day of selloffs on the stock markets, investors look like they're wondering if the economy is headed towards a recession. Shawn Snyder, the head of investment strategy for Citi U.S. Wealth Management, joined Cheddar News to discuss why today the markets took such a blow and where does it go from here. "I think this is the first time I've seen investors kind of question the strength of the consumer with some of the big box retailers missing profit expectations," he said. "Then also we got a survey from The Conference Board of CEOS, and 57 percent said they're expecting to see a recession now."
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Stocks Fall Sharply as Target's Woes Renew Inflation Fears

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Wednesday as dismal results from Target renewed fears that inflation is battering U.S. companies. The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, fell 4%. Target lost a quarter of its value, dragging other retailers down with it, after saying its profit fell by half in the latest quarter as costs for freight and transportation spiked. That comes a day after Walmart cited inflation for its own weak results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,164 points, or 3.6% and the tech-heavy Nasaq pulled back 4.7%. Treasury yields fell as investors sought safer ground.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Resetting Your Mental Health Mindset With Pinterest

In honor of mental health awareness month, Pinterest hosted "Pinterest Havens: A Whole Mood." It's a pop-up event in New York City focused on mental well-being and overall wellness, ranging from talks on the topic to sound baths to interactive activities to let go of your anger. While it may have been temporary, the hope is that it can get the conversation started about an important topic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Toby Hazlewood

A Major DeSantis Donor Is Being Pursued by the Federal Justice Department as an Alleged Agent for the Chinese Government

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A press release filed by the Federal Justice Department on May 17 has confirmed that a major donor to the GOP - Steve Wynn, famed owner of Wynn Resorts and Casinos - is under pressure to register as an agent for the People's Republic of China. Wynn has donated millions of dollars to state and federal Republicans across the U.S. including a donation of $100,000 to Governor DeSantis' political action committee.
FLORIDA STATE
Cheddar News

NY Agency Files Discrimination Complaint Against Amazon

An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. A state agency in New York has filed an administrative complaint against Amazon, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, alleging the e-commerce giant discriminated against pregnant and disabled workers by denying them “reasonable accommodations” and forcing them to take unpaid leave. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Fulfillment Platform ShipBob Launches Freight Transportation Solution FreightBob Opens New Facility in Europe

More than 7,000 online brands ship orders using the logistics platform ShipBob. The company is offering a new freight transportation solution called FreightBob, a week after ShipBob announced it is opening its first fulfillment center in mainland Europe. Dhruv Saxena, CEO and Co-Founder of ShipBob, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

