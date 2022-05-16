ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Traveling? Here are states with highest, lowest gas prices

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dara Bitler
 4 days ago

Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.48 as of Monday morning, KTLA sister station KDVR reports.

The most expensive state for gas in California, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $5.98 on average. The least expensive state for gas was Kansas, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $3.98 on average.

There are only three states with gas under $4.00 per gallon on average: Kansas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Colorado’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel ranks as one of the 10 cheapest in the country.

Here are the 10 cheapest states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. Kansas : $3.98
  2. Georgia : $3.99
  3. Oklahoma : $3.99
  4. Missouri : $4.05
  5. Arkansas : $4.05
  6. Mississippi : $4.07
  7. Nebraska : $4.09
  8. Minnesota : $4.10
  9. North Dakota : $4.11
  10. Colorado : $4.11

Here are the 10 most expensive states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. California : $5.98
  2. Hawaii: $5.31
  3. Nevada : $5.17
  4. Washington : $5.03
  5. Oregon : $4.99
  6. Alaska : $4.88
  7. District of Columbia : $4.83
  8. Illinois : $4.82
  9. New York : $4.75
  10. Arizona : $4.75

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel on this day last year was $3.04, which is $1.44 less than today’s average of $4.48 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

