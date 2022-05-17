FOX 8 Fox Trot returning to Cleveland after 3 years

CLEVELAND (WJW) – After three years, the FOX 8 Fox Trot is returning to the heart of downtown Cleveland.

This year’s 5-K run and 1-mile walk will take place in Public Square on Sunday, August 28.

For more than two years, Northeast Ohio and the world struggled to contain COVID-19. Many families were forced to make difficult decisions and say heartbreaking goodbyes, the pandemic affecting almost every aspect of life.

Every single week since March 2020, families have been filling Cleveland’s Muni Lot, accepting groceries to help ease the burden left behind by a lack of income and mounting bills. The organization at the enter of it all is the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Just last year alone, the food bank and its partners served nearly 350,000 people across six counties in Northeast Ohio.

For almost 90,000 of those people, it was their first time reaching out for help from the food bank.

Now, FOX 8 is calling on you to help fill even more bags and boxes for those in need.

Register right now for this year’s FOX 8 Fox Trot, which is brought to you by our friends at Northern Ohio Honda Dealers.

