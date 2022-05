Starting September 7th, Yakima's airport will only offer one flight daily to Seattle at 2 p.m. which means many connecting flights won't happen until the next day. Along with that, Seattle is flying back to Yakima at Noon so that midnight flight back in will no longer be an option. So when it comes to flying out of Seattle you can either take that 2 p.m. flight or find an alternative to get to where you need to go. If you need some options, here are five ways to get to Seattle so you can take that connecting flight and be on your way.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO