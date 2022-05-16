Man who allegedly hit woman with car, dragged her for 8 miles jumps out of window when police arrive

FRESNO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man has been identified after he allegedly struck a homeless woman with his car as she crossed the street and dragged her for over 8 miles.

According to Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley, on Friday, May 13, at around 2 a.m., Fresno Police received a call regarding "what appeared to be a body" in the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn. The reporting party said they saw a silver or gray pickup truck with "significant damage to its front end" back out of a parking spot, and when it drove away, "something came out from underneath it."

The reporting party went to investigate and "believed it to be the remains of a human."

Police arrived on the scene and confirmed what the reporting party saw was, in fact, a person. A hit-and-run accident occurred earlier that evening on Herndon and Milburn avenues, and Fresno Police "correlated these two events" to determine they were related.

Dooley said collision reconstruction unit detectives determined the suspect, later identified as Shawn Ginder, was allegedly driving northbound on Mulburn Avenue when he struck a 29-year-old woman pushing a shopping cart and walking her dog on a leash.

Ginder allegedly kept driving for over 8 miles "with the victim underneath his vehicle" until he got to the La Quinta Inn. Dooley said Ginder tried booking a room, but there were no openings, so he drove off. That’s when the reporting party called 911.

In his press conference, Dooley encouraged citizens to be on the lookout for a gray or silver Chevy pickup truck with "significant front-end damage."

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Monique Contreraz.

According to KMPH-TV, Ginder allegedly barricaded himself in a cabin in Bass Lake on the evening of Friday, May 13, not long after police found his pickup truck at an apartment on North Figarden Boulevard. Ginder allegedly jumped out of a window and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in "extremely critical condition."

Fresno Police said Ginder is in custody of the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.