Philadelphia, PA

Eagles sign WR Keric Wheatfall

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles opened up their rookie minicamp with five NFL draft picks and 12 undrafted free agents.

Team GM Howie Roseman is always looking for a hidden gem or two and with Philadelphia surrendering six picks during the draft weekend via trade, the organization invited 19 players to the camp as well for a tryout.

After that evaluation period, the Eagles have agreed to a deal with wide receiver Keric Wheatfall, a rookie out of Fresno State who participated in the Rookie Minicamp on a tryout basis.

Wheatfall started his college career at Blinn College before transferring to Fresno State. At Blinn, Wheatfall had 798 yards and six touchdowns on 47 receptions in 2018, including four 100-yard receiving games.

In 2021 with the Bulldogs, Wheatfall played in all 13 games, starting in eight games, as he finished as the team’s third-leading receiver with 38 receptions for 616 yards and four touchdowns.

