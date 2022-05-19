ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAFD unveils new electric fire truck becoming first department in US to have electric fire engine

The Los Angeles Fire Department had a big day over the weekend after becoming the first fire department in the country to have an electric fire engine.

The truck was unveiled Saturday morning outside the LAFD historical museum in Hollywood.

It's been assigned to Station 82, and was custom-made by a company in Austria that builds firefighting tools and equipment.

In addition to the zero emissions and quieter motor, the fire truck meets all national fire standards, and is smaller in width than standard fire trucks.

The city of Madison, Wisconsin introduced an electric fire truck last year, but LAFD points out that one is a hybrid which is coupled with an internal combustion engine, while the one recently acquired by Los Angeles is fully all-electric.

