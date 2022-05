The Hartselle High School chorus will perform at the Atlanta Braves game on May 25. [COURTESY PHOTO] Courtesy photo

The Hartselle High School Chorus will perform the National Anthem at the Atlanta Braves game on May 25 at Truist Park.

Under the direction of Kate Dupuis, the 71-member chorus will kick-off the game as the Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:20 p.m. Central Time.