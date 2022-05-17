ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wharton County, TX

Parents arrested after 2-year-old boy's 'questionable' death in Wharton County, records show

 3 days ago

The parents of a 2-year-old boy, who authorities say suffered continuous physical abuse, were arrested Monday after being charged in connection to his murder.

Wharton County records show Rebecca Hart, 21, the boy's mother, was charged with capital murder of a child under 10. Eddie Escamia, 24, his father, was charged with child endangerment with bodily injury. Both were arrested Monday at the Wharton County Sheriff's Office.

The video above is from a previous story.

The boy, Daniel Escamia, died last week. Investigators believe he suffered fatal injuries at his home outside El Campo before being taken to a hospital.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, an autopsy was performed by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office, which handles examinations for Wharton County, on Tuesday, May 10.

The autopsy determined that there were extensive injury and trauma to the head, leading to 2-year-old Daniel Escamia's death. It was also concluded that this injury occurred more than once and over a period of time, Wharton Co. Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.

Srubar revealed the child received continued physical abuse for a period of time.

Family members told ABC13 they feared Daniel was in grave danger and tried to intervene.

"He would always have bruises on him. He always had bruises on his head, bruises on his back, and on his legs. Bruises on his stomach, everywhere," explained Jennifer Pena, the boy's cousin. "It's saddening. No one did anything about it."

Pena says they warned CPS about what was happening. Last week, the agency told ABC13 that its investigating division is now involved.

Daniel's 3-year-old sister and 9-month-old brother were removed from their home, authorities said.

"I would like to take a moment to pay my respects to the innocent young child in this case, for he did not deserve this. Nor did Daniel have a voice to report the horrific abuse," Srubar said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, the sheriff said, and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

On May 17, the family is holding a plate fundraiser from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The First School in El Campo. Proceeds will go toward funeral expenses.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SEE ALSO: Circumstances into 2-year-old boy's death in Wharton County remain a mystery: 'He was just a baby'

IN THIS ARTICLE
