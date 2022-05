During the May 9th, 2022 meeting the Board of Education voted to set a special meeting for May 23, 2022 in order to finalize contracts for the athletic facility at McPherson High School and host the first board work session for the school facilities and bond work. – The Special Board Meeting/Work Session will be on May 23, 2022 from 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM. at the USD 418 Central Office, 514 N. Main.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO