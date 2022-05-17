ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Epicenter is 6-5 favorite for Preakness without Rich Strike

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z17lC_0fg9ceEG00

Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter was set Monday as the 6-5 morning line favorite for the Preakness Stakes, which will be run without Rich Strike.

The surprise Derby winner at 80-1 is not in the field of nine for Saturday's $1.65 million race. Rich Strike's owner felt the two-week turnaround did not give the colt enough rest and plans to enter him in the Belmont.

Kicking off the Preakness draw at a Baltimore-area restaurant, emcee Britney Eurton talked about Rich Strike pulling off “one of the greatest upsets in sports history. Though we might not have the Kentucky Derby winner, there is no shortage of talented runners,” she said.

Rich Strike's absence clouds the second jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown and makes this the second Preakness in four years without the Derby winner.

Last year, Medina Spirit ran and finished third at Pimlico after testing positive at Churchill Downs for a substance that was not allowed on race day and was eventually disqualified. In 2020, the the races were run out of order because of the pandemic. And in 2019, neither DQ'ed Derby champion Maximum Security nor elevated winner Country House went to the Preakness.

This time, Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter, who drew the No. 8 post, fourth-place finisher Simplification and 14th-place finisher Happy Jack are the only horses back for the Preakness from the Derby, which Rich Strike won with a furious charge down the stretch.

No. 6 Happy Jack, trained by 2012 Derby and Preakness winner Doug O’Neill, is 30-1. Simplification is 6-1 and drew the rail spot with the No. 1 post position and jockey John Velazquez set to ride.

“At first I thought, not good, but Johnny V is so smart,” trainer Antonio Sano said. “He’ll make the decision if he wants to take the option outside.”

Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath is the third betting choice on the morning line at 9-2 after Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas opted to enter the filly in the Preakness. She drew post position No. 4.

Early Voting is the 7-2 second choice after skipping the Derby. Trainer Chad Brown targeted the Preakness for Early Voting, who drew the No. 5 post position.

While Taiba and Messier aren't in the Preakness, there is a Bob Baffert presence in Armagnac, a late entry whom the two-time Triple Crown winning trainer transferred to Tim Yakteen. Baffert is serving a suspension in Kentucky for medication violations and would not have been allowed to saddle any horses in the Preakness. No. 7 Armagnac is 12-1.

Added to the field at the extra cost of $150,000, No. 2 Creative Minister is 10-1. No. 9 Skippylongstocking is 20-1, and longshot No. 3 Fenwick is 50-1.

“I think there’s three or four horses to outrun in here, personally, and I’m way behind them,” Fenwick trainer Kevin McKathan said. “Steve’s horse (Epicenter) is obviously the bullet going in. Tami Bobo’s horse, Simplification, runs hard every time and then Wayne’s filly, she’s special, so you have to outrun her. And the rest of them, they’re there and we’ve got to put up with them.”

Beyond Rich Strike, a handful of other horses expected to run in the Preakness were removed from the field before the draw.

Un Ojo, the one-eyed gelding whose bruised foot kept him out of the Derby, was taken out of consideration Monday after the injury flared up. Trainer Ricky Courville reported veterinarians looked Un Ojo over and said, “He's not 100 percent.”

Brown's Zandon was also a possibility for the Preakness but now may also skip the June 11 Belmont with eyes on the Travers Stakes this summer at Saratoga.

———

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Preakness Stakes 2022 predictions, bets: Top expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

The Kentucky Derby was the headliner at Churchill Downs on May 7, but there were numerous other races on the undercard. One of those was an allowance race won by Creative Minister, who drew the No. 2 post for the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday. Trained by Kenneth McPeek, who won the Preakness two years ago, Creative Minister is the son of Creative Cause, who finished third at the Preakness a decade ago. Creative Minister is 10-1 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds despite never competing in a graded stakes race before. Creative Minister is one of five 2022 Preakness Stakes horses with odds of 10-1 or shorter, with other 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders including Epicenter (6-5), Early Voting (7-2) and Secret Oath (9-2). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
SPORTS
MarketRealist

Who Owns the Preakness Horses With the Best Odds

With the 2022 Preakness Stakes just days away, the race's horse owners must be feeling jittery. The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes is scheduled for May 21, 2022—two weeks after the Kentucky Derby—and will air live from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md., on NBC, with coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, predictions, lineup: Horse racing expert who called Medina Spirit enters picks

Calumet Farm can extend its record of victories by an owner and breeder when Happy Jack leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. Arguably the country's most iconic thoroughbred breeding and racing operation, Calumet holds the record for Preakness wins by an owner (eight) and breeder (seven). Calumet's Happy Jack is a 30-1 long shot in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter, who is owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds, is the 6-5 favorite in the nine-horse 2022 Preakness Stakes field. Early Voting, owned by Klaravich Stables, is 7-2. Long shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, who also was bred by Calumet, is skipping the Preakness 2022 to prepare for the Belmont. Post time for the $1.65 million Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Sports
FOX Sports

Preakness Stakes odds: How to bet the race, lines, positions, picks

The field for the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes, the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, is scheduled to break from the gate at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore just after 7 p.m. ET Saturday. Epicenter, the Kentucky Derby runner-up, is a strong favorite and the horse to beat....
SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

650K+
Followers
154K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy