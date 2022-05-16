2023 NFL mock draft: How many QB will go in the 1st round?

It’s never too early for projecting the first round of next year’s draft, and initial forecasts for 2023 are already rolling in from every direction.

The latest 2023 NFL mock draft comes from CBS Sports, and they expect next year’s quarterback class to be much stronger than the one that saw just one passer selected in the first round this year.

It starts at the top, where this projection has the Houston Texans spending the No. 1 overall pick on Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Here’s what CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards had to say about the pick:

Prior to the 2021 season, there was some buzz out of Columbus that the Buckeyes had their next Justin Fields. Stroud was criticized for his struggles early in the season but settled in to throw for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Davis Mills would really have to blow away the organization this season for them to pass on a quarterback at No. 1 overall.

Kentucky’s Will Levis is the next passer off the board at No. 3 overall (Detroit Lions), surprisingly ahead of Alabama’s Bryce Young, who lands at No. 7 overall (Carolina Panthers). Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke makes it four quarterbacks in the top 10, coming in at No. 9 overall (Seattle Seahawks).

That’s it for the quarterbacks in this mock, though, as the likes of Washington State’s Cam Ward, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman and others don’t make the cut.

To check out the full first-round projection at CBS Sports, click here.