ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2023 NFL mock draft: How many QB will go in the 1st round?

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIbqR_0fg9RqFb00

It’s never too early for projecting the first round of next year’s draft, and initial forecasts for 2023 are already rolling in from every direction.

The latest 2023 NFL mock draft comes from CBS Sports, and they expect next year’s quarterback class to be much stronger than the one that saw just one passer selected in the first round this year.

It starts at the top, where this projection has the Houston Texans spending the No. 1 overall pick on Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Here’s what CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards had to say about the pick:

Prior to the 2021 season, there was some buzz out of Columbus that the Buckeyes had their next Justin Fields. Stroud was criticized for his struggles early in the season but settled in to throw for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Davis Mills would really have to blow away the organization this season for them to pass on a quarterback at No. 1 overall.

Kentucky’s Will Levis is the next passer off the board at No. 3 overall (Detroit Lions), surprisingly ahead of Alabama’s Bryce Young, who lands at No. 7 overall (Carolina Panthers). Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke makes it four quarterbacks in the top 10, coming in at No. 9 overall (Seattle Seahawks).

That’s it for the quarterbacks in this mock, though, as the likes of Washington State’s Cam Ward, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman and others don’t make the cut.

To check out the full first-round projection at CBS Sports, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman Says 1 Quarterback Is Facing 'Last' Opportunity

Carson Wentz will get another fresh start in Washington after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts. Troy Aikman doesn't think the 29-year-old quarterback will get another chance if he falters with the Commanders. ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcaster gave the former No. 2 pick a foreboding warning during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

This Texans-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Houston

The Cleveland Browns made a major change at the quarterback position this offseason, acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. He is the new face of the franchise and the team also signed Jacob Brissett to be his backup. So, what does that mean for the former starter, Baker Mayfield? It likely means that he will be with a new franchise, but when that will occur is anyone’s guess.
CLEVELAND, OH
Mic

Colin Kaepernick is about to be a doctor

Colin Kaepernick will receive an honorary degree from Morgan State University. University president David Wilson said that the former NFL quarterback and political activist would receive the degree alongside businessman David Burton and filmmaker David Talbert this Saturday. “We are absolutely thrilled to bestow honorary degrees to David E. Talbert,...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, TX
Columbus, OH
Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Alabama State
City
Miami, TX
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Detroit, TX
State
Kentucky State
City
Houston, OH
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reacts to Jimbo Fisher absolutely destroying Nick Saban

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher reamed out Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Thursday morning, responding with great fury to Saban’s accusations that A&M “bought every player on their team” using NIL deals after they beat out Bama in recruiting for this most recent class. Fisher — who coached under Saban at LSU — called the comments “despicable” and also called him a “narcissist,” among other things, during his lengthy rant, which had everybody grabbing their popcorn. This includes Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who used to be on Saban’s staff at Bama.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Josh Edwards
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Arch Manning Reveals If He Has A Favorite School

Through his intensive and highly-publicized recruitment process, it appears five-star QB Arch Manning has narrowed his college options down to three schools: Texas, Alabama and Georgia. But if Manning has a leading favorite for his collegiate landing spot, he's yet to make it known to the public. “I really have...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Mock Draft#Cbs Sports#American Football#Texans#Ohio State#Buckeyes#Wake Forest
The Spun

Browns Cut Former Cowboys Player With Failed Physical

The Cleveland Browns have cut cornerback Reggie Robinson after he failed his physical. Robinson was claimed off waivers by the Browns after the Texans cut ties with him. Houston only had him for a couple of months after claiming him off waivers from Dallas. He sat out the entire 2021...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
Sports
Wake Forest University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Packers Fans Are Furious With NFL Network List

The NFL Network's got the cheeseheads in Wisconsin pretty upset with this one. In a list of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL (in the last two minutes), according to Michael Robinson, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers didn't make the cut. "Did Aaron Rodgers die??" asked Packers podcaster Peter Bukowski.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

Colts Release Running Back Following Veteran Signing

With one running back coming in, one Colts RB had to go out. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, with the official signing of former Pro Bowler Phillip Lindsay to the roster, the team decided to waive Max Borghi. The Colts signed Lindsay Tuesday, after a 2021 season that saw him...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy