Baltimore Ravens schedule: Summer opener against conference-rival Titans

Baltimore Ravens schedule prediction: 9-8, 3rd place in the AFC North
While we have Baltimore winning one more game than a season ago, this team can’t be seen as a legit playoff contender. The AFC North is difficult.
The AFC West will get multiple playoff teams. Meanwhile the east saw two teams make it to the postseason a year ago and boasts a vastly improved Miami Dolphins squad. In order for Baltimore to make the playoffs, it will have to win the division.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been in the news throughout the offseason as the fomer NFL MVP remains in a contract stalemate with his team. Jackson is technically slated to hit free agency following the 2022 season and has not necessarily been willing to engage the Ravens’ in substantive contract talks. He’s seemingly betting on himself this coming season in hopes of cashing in big time next spring.
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pair of moves on Tuesday to solidify their depth at running back behind star Najee Harris. The team has signed Jeremy McNichols to a one-year deal, who played for the Tennessee Titans the last two seasons. To make room for him, they also released RB Trey Edmunds. We have signed […]
There's a Baltimore Ravens running back who is already considered questionable for Week 1, and it's not J.K. Dobbins. Gus Edwards, who tore his ACL in practice last September, is questionable for the season opener at the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. When Edwards last played in...
It took Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones roughly five minutes into his training camp press conference on Tuesday to make some news around the NFL. With Dallas opening camp in Southern California, Jones joined head coach Mike McCarthy in answering questions. He immediately touched on the latter’s job security, failing to mince words in the process. It was prime Jerry Jones.
The Baltimore Ravens kick off their first full-team practice of 2022 training camp on Wednesday, with excitement in the air surrounding what many believe will be a bounce-back season by the team. Baltimore had their veterans report to camp on Tuesday, with all but one player showing up in rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens went from having the least money under the salary cap to having a substantial cushion to make more offseason moves. The team created $7.2 million in available funds by converting $8.96 million of cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s $10 million base salary into a signing bonus, according to a report by ESPN.
It’s been long expected that Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. wouldn’t join the rest of his Kansas City Chiefs team for the start of training camp on July 26. Fresh off declining a lucrative long-term contract from Kansas City, that’s exactly what has come to fruition.
The Baltimore Ravens worked out Corey Clement shortly before beginning training camp Tuesday. They must have liked what they saw. Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Ravens are signing the veteran back to an undisclosed deal. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both recovering from ACL tears that sidelined them for...
Christian McCaffrey encountered something new upon his arrival at training camp with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. No, not another quarterback battle. “I feel great — the best I’ve ever felt,” he said Tuesday of ongoing durability questions. “Feeling fast, healthy. Ready to rock.”. McCaffrey spent...
The Cleveland Browns took the field for their first day of training camp on Wednesday. While no fans were around, the media was allowed to observe for a portion of the practice. The big question still remains as QB Deshaun Watson is present and practicing with no resolution from Judge...
