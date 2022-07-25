ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens schedule: Summer opener against conference-rival Titans

By Vincent Frank
Baltimore Ravens schedule: Preseason Week 1

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Aug. 11 Titans 7:30 PM WBAL-TV

Ravens roster outlook

The Ravens’ decision to trade Marquise Brown during the NFL Draft creates a major hole at wide receiver for Mr. Jackson. The leading returning pass catcher from the wide receiver position is Rashod Bateman, who registered 46 receptions as a rookie .

There’s concerns at running back, a long the offensive line and at all three levels of the defense. The fact that Jackson himelf is entering a contract year doesn’t help too much, either.

In an AFC North with the defending conference champion Bengals as well as an improved Browns squad, we expect Baltimore to miss out on the playoffs again in 2022.

Baltimore Ravens schedule: 2022 Preseason

Week 2 — @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Aug. 21 @ Cardinals 8:00 PM Fox

Week 3 — Washington Commanders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Saturday, Aug. 27 Commanders 7:00 PM WBAL-TV

2022 Baltimore Ravens schedule

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Baltimore Ravens schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Weel 1 — @ New York Jets

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 @ Jets 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 27, Jets 20

Week 2 — Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 18 Dolphins TBD CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 24, Dolphins 20

Week 3 — @ New England Patriots

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Patriots 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Patriots 23, Ravens 17

Week 4 — Buffalo Bills

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sun, Oct. 2 Bills 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bills 31, Ravens 20

Week 5 — Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sun, Oct. 9 Bengals 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 23

Week 6 — @ New York Giants

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sun, Oct. 16 @ Giants 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 28, Giants 17

Week 7 — Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 23 Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Ravens 24, Browns 21

Week 8 — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Thursday, Oct. 27 @ Buccaneers 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 34, Ravens 21

Week 9 — @ New Orleans Saints

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Monday, Nov. 7 @ Saints 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Saints 23, Ravens 20

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 — Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 20 Panthers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Ravens 30, Panthers 17

Week 12 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 27 @ Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 28, Jaguars 24

Week 13 — Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 4 Broncos 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Broncos 27, Ravens 17

Week 14 — @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 20, Steelers 13

Week 15 — @ Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV
TBD @ Browns TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Browns 27, Ravens 20
Week 16 — Atlanta Falcons

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Dec. 24 Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Ravens 35, Falcons 17

Week 17 — Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 1 Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 28, Steelers 16

Week 18 — @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV
TBD @ Bengals TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 17

Baltimore Ravens schedule prediction: 9-8, 3rd place in the AFC North

While we have Baltimore winning one more game than a season ago, this team can’t be seen as a legit playoff contender. The AFC North is difficult.

The AFC West will get multiple playoff teams. Meanwhile the east saw two teams make it to the postseason a year ago and boasts a vastly improved Miami Dolphins squad. In order for Baltimore to make the playoffs, it will have to win the division.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey healthy, won’t evaluate QBs

Christian McCaffrey encountered something new upon his arrival at training camp with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. No, not another quarterback battle. “I feel great — the best I’ve ever felt,” he said Tuesday of ongoing durability questions. “Feeling fast, healthy. Ready to rock.”. McCaffrey spent...
NFL
