Baltimore Ravens schedule: Season of redemption starts against the Jets

Baltimore Ravens schedule prediction: 9-8, 3rd place in the AFC North
While we have Baltimore winning one more game than a season ago, this team can’t be seen as a legit playoff contender. The AFC North is difficult.
The AFC West will get multiple playoff teams. Meanwhile the east saw two teams make it to the postseason a year ago and boasts a vastly improved Miami Dolphins squad. In order for Baltimore to make the playoffs, it will have to win the division.
The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rosen, the former 10th overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 draft, most recently spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. After just one year with the Cardinals, the franchise decided to go in a different direction by drafting Kyler Murray with the 1st overall pick in 2019. Rosen had a 3-10 record as Arizona's starter and threw 14 interceptions to just 11 touchdowns while completing a measly 55% of his passes.
Any speculation as to whether quarterback Lamar Jackson will hold out of Ravens training camp until he signs a contract extension was seemingly put to rest Thursday. The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player arrived at the Ravens’ facility in Owings Mills five days before veterans are expected to report for training camp. Jackson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, was absent for ...
It’s been 13 years since the last time the Indianapolis Colts were in the Super Bowl. At that time Colts fans everywhere were crushed by the outcome of the NFL’s biggest game. However, they all took some solace in the fact that the odds of them returning were good.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was seen heading back to the Bay Area earlier this week. It’s a clear indication that the unhappy star will report for the start of 49ers training camp on July 27. We now have some more information on Samuel’s status courtesy of...
It's been an eventful offseason for the Jets, a formative stretch where general manager Joe Douglas has infused quite a bit of young and experienced talent to this roster on both sides of the ball. Even as training camp looms, however, it sounds like New York isn't finished bolstering this...
Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints (PK) Analysis: New Orleans Saints will host the Ravens for Monday Night Football matchup. The Saints escaped with a 24-23 victory when they last played Baltimore in Week 7 of the 2018 season. The Saints finished 9-8 last season in second place behind Tampa Bay. The Saints have some weapons on offense with quarterback Jameis Winston, running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram and wide receiver Jarvis Landry, so Baltimore will need to score points.
