Baltimore Ravens schedule: Rematch with Bengals in Wild Card round

Baltimore Ravens schedule: Wild Card round

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sat. Jan. 14 or Sun, Jan. 15 @ Bengals TBD TBD

Prediction: Bengals 30, Ravens 20

Ravens roster outlook

QB — Lamar Jackson , Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown

RB — JK Dobbins, Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis, Justise Hill, Gus Edwards

FB — Patrick Ricard

TE — Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Charlie Kolar, Isaiah Likely, Josh Oliver

WR — Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace, James Proche, Demarcus Robinson, Rashod Bateman (injured reserve)

The Ravens’ decision to trade Marquise Brown during the NFL Draft creates a major hole at wide receiver for Mr. Jackson. The leading returning pass-catcher from the wide receiver position is Rashod Bateman, who registered 46 receptions as a rookie . He’s now out for the season.

There are concerns at running back, along the offensive line, and at all three levels of the defense. The fact that Jackson himself is entering a contract year doesn’t help too much, either.

In an AFC North with the defending conference champion Bengals as well as an improved Browns squad, we expect Baltimore to miss out on the playoffs again in 2022.

Baltimore Ravens schedule: Season results

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — Baltimore Ravens beat New York Jets, 24-9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 11 Ravens 24, Jets 9 1:00 PM CBS

Week 2 — Miami Dolphins rally to beat Ravens 38-35

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 18 Dolphins 38, Ravens 35 1:00 PM CBS

Week 3 — Baltimore Ravens beat up on Patriots, 37-26

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 25 Ravens 37, Patriots 26 1:00 PM FOX

Week 4 — Baltimore Ravens blow lead to Buffalo Bills, fall 23-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Oct. 2 Bills 23, Ravens 20 1:00 PM CBS

Week 5 — Baltimore Ravens outlast Cincinnati Bengals, 19-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Oct. 9 Ravens 19, Bengals 17 8:20 PM NBC

Week 6 — Baltimore Ravens lose to New York GIants, 24-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Oct. 16 Giants 24, Ravens 20 1:00 PM CBS

Ravens @ Giants point spread: Ravens -5.5

Ravens -5.5 Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ravens 28, Giants 20

Week 7– Baltimore Ravens escape Cleveland Browns, 23-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 23 Ravens 23, Browns 20 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Ravens 24, Browns 21

Week 8 — Baltimore Ravens defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 25-22

Date Game Time (ET) TV Thursday, Oct. 27 Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Prediction: Ravens 27, Buccaneers 20

Week 9 — Baltimore Ravens run past New Orleans Saints

Date Game Time (ET) TV Monday, Nov. 7 Ravens 27, Saints 13 8:15 PM ESPN

Prediction: Ravens 24, Saints 16

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 — Baltimore Ravens beat Carolina Panthers, 13-3

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 20 Ravens 13, Panthers 3 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Ravens 30, Panthers 17

Week 12 — Baltimore Ravens drop one to Jaguars, 28-27

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 27 Jaguars 28, Ravens 27 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Ravens 28, Jaguars 24

Week 13 — Baltimore Ravens beat Denver Broncos, 10-9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 4 Ravens 10, Broncos 9 1:00 PM CBS

Point spread: Ravens -7

Ravens -7 Prediction: Broncos 27, Ravens 17

Week 14 — Baltimore Ravens beat Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-14

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 11 Ravens 16, Broncos 14 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Ravens 20, Steelers 13

Week 15 — @ Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Dec. 17 Browns 13, Ravens 3 4:30 PM NFL Network

Prediction: Ravens 27, Browns 20

Week 16 — Baltimore Ravens beat Atlanta Falcons, 17-9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Saturday, Dec. 24 Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Ravens 35, Falcons 17

Week 17 — Wounded Baltimore Ravens come up short vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 1 Steelers 16, Ravens 13 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Ravens 28, Steelers 16

Week 18 — Baltimore Ravens fall in playoff preview to Bengals, 27-16

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Jan. 8 Bengals 27, Ravens 16 1 PM CBS

Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 17

2022-2023 Baltimore Ravens record: 10-7

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

