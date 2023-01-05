Baltimore Ravens schedule: Rematch with Bengals in Wild Card round
Baltimore Ravens schedule: Wild Card round
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat. Jan. 14 or Sun, Jan. 15
|@ Bengals
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Bengals 30, Ravens 20
Ravens roster outlook
- QB — Lamar Jackson , Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown
- RB — JK Dobbins, Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis, Justise Hill, Gus Edwards
- FB — Patrick Ricard
- TE — Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Charlie Kolar, Isaiah Likely, Josh Oliver
- WR — Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace, James Proche, Demarcus Robinson, Rashod Bateman (injured reserve)
The Ravens’ decision to trade Marquise Brown during the NFL Draft creates a major hole at wide receiver for Mr. Jackson. The leading returning pass-catcher from the wide receiver position is Rashod Bateman, who registered 46 receptions as a rookie . He’s now out for the season.Also Read:
Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson passes Steve Young on all-time NFL rushing list
There are concerns at running back, along the offensive line, and at all three levels of the defense. The fact that Jackson himself is entering a contract year doesn’t help too much, either.
In an AFC North with the defending conference champion Bengals as well as an improved Browns squad, we expect Baltimore to miss out on the playoffs again in 2022.
Baltimore Ravens schedule: Season results
Week 1 — Baltimore Ravens beat New York Jets, 24-9
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Sep. 11
|Ravens 24, Jets 9
|1:00 PM
|CBS
Week 2 — Miami Dolphins rally to beat Ravens 38-35
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Sep. 18
|Dolphins 38, Ravens 35
|1:00 PM
|CBS
Week 3 — Baltimore Ravens beat up on Patriots, 37-26
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Sep. 25
|Ravens 37, Patriots 26
|1:00 PM
|FOX
Week 4 — Baltimore Ravens blow lead to Buffalo Bills, fall 23-20
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sun, Oct. 2
|Bills 23, Ravens 20
|1:00 PM
|CBS
Week 5 — Baltimore Ravens outlast Cincinnati Bengals, 19-17
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sun, Oct. 9
|Ravens 19, Bengals 17
|8:20 PM
|NBC
Week 6 — Baltimore Ravens lose to New York GIants, 24-20
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sun, Oct. 16
|Giants 24, Ravens 20
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Ravens @ Giants point spread: Ravens -5.5
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ravens 28, Giants 20
Week 7– Baltimore Ravens escape Cleveland Browns, 23-20
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Oct. 23
|Ravens 23, Browns 20
|1:00 PM
|CBS
Prediction: Ravens 24, Browns 21
Week 8 — Baltimore Ravens defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 25-22
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Thursday, Oct. 27
|Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22
|8:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
- Prediction: Ravens 27, Buccaneers 20
Week 9 — Baltimore Ravens run past New Orleans Saints
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Monday, Nov. 7
|Ravens 27, Saints 13
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
- Prediction: Ravens 24, Saints 16
Week 10: BYE
Week 11 — Baltimore Ravens beat Carolina Panthers, 13-3
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Oct. 20
|Ravens 13, Panthers 3
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Ravens 30, Panthers 17
Week 12 — Baltimore Ravens drop one to Jaguars, 28-27
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Nov. 27
|Jaguars 28, Ravens 27
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Ravens 28, Jaguars 24
Week 13 — Baltimore Ravens beat Denver Broncos, 10-9
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Dec. 4
|Ravens 10, Broncos 9
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Point spread: Ravens -7
- Prediction: Broncos 27, Ravens 17
Week 14 — Baltimore Ravens beat Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-14
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Dec. 11
|Ravens 16, Broncos 14
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Ravens 20, Steelers 13
Week 15 — @ Cleveland Browns
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Dec. 17
|Browns 13, Ravens 3
|4:30 PM
|NFL Network
- Prediction: Ravens 27, Browns 20
Week 16 — Baltimore Ravens beat Atlanta Falcons, 17-9
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Saturday, Dec. 24
|Falcons
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Ravens 35, Falcons 17
Week 17 — Wounded Baltimore Ravens come up short vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sunday, Jan. 1
|Steelers 16, Ravens 13
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Ravens 28, Steelers 16
Week 18 — Baltimore Ravens fall in playoff preview to Bengals, 27-16
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sun, Jan. 8
|Bengals 27, Ravens 16
|1 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 17
2022-2023 Baltimore Ravens record: 10-7
