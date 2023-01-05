ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens schedule: Rematch with Bengals in Wild Card round

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jv4VX_0fg9Ow9e00

Baltimore Ravens schedule: Wild Card round

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sat. Jan. 14 or Sun, Jan. 15 @ Bengals TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Bengals 30, Ravens 20

Ravens roster outlook

  • QB — Lamar Jackson , Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown
  • RB — JK Dobbins, Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis, Justise Hill, Gus Edwards
  • FB — Patrick Ricard
  • TE — Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Charlie Kolar, Isaiah Likely, Josh Oliver
  • WR — Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace, James Proche, Demarcus Robinson, Rashod Bateman (injured reserve)

The Ravens’ decision to trade Marquise Brown during the NFL Draft creates a major hole at wide receiver for Mr. Jackson. The leading returning pass-catcher from the wide receiver position is Rashod Bateman, who registered 46 receptions as a rookie . He’s now out for the season.

Also Read:
Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson passes Steve Young on all-time NFL rushing list

There are concerns at running back, along the offensive line, and at all three levels of the defense. The fact that Jackson himself is entering a contract year doesn’t help too much, either.

In an AFC North with the defending conference champion Bengals as well as an improved Browns squad, we expect Baltimore to miss out on the playoffs again in 2022.

Baltimore Ravens schedule: Season results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OCYw7_0fg9Ow9e00
Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — Baltimore Ravens beat New York Jets, 24-9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 11 Ravens 24, Jets 9 1:00 PM CBS

Week 2 — Miami Dolphins rally to beat Ravens 38-35

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 18 Dolphins 38, Ravens 35 1:00 PM CBS

Week 3 — Baltimore Ravens beat up on Patriots, 37-26

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sep. 25 Ravens 37, Patriots 26 1:00 PM FOX

Week 4 — Baltimore Ravens blow lead to Buffalo Bills, fall 23-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sun, Oct. 2 Bills 23, Ravens 20 1:00 PM CBS

Week 5 — Baltimore Ravens outlast Cincinnati Bengals, 19-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sun, Oct. 9 Ravens 19, Bengals 17 8:20 PM NBC

Week 6 — Baltimore Ravens lose to New York GIants, 24-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sun, Oct. 16 Giants 24, Ravens 20 1:00 PM CBS
  • Ravens @ Giants point spread: Ravens -5.5
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ravens 28, Giants 20

Week 7– Baltimore Ravens escape Cleveland Browns, 23-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 23 Ravens 23, Browns 20 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Ravens 24, Browns 21

Week 8 — Baltimore Ravens defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 25-22

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Thursday, Oct. 27 Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Ravens 27, Buccaneers 20

Week 9 — Baltimore Ravens run past New Orleans Saints

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Monday, Nov. 7 Ravens 27, Saints 13 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Ravens 24, Saints 16

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 — Baltimore Ravens beat Carolina Panthers, 13-3

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 20 Ravens 13, Panthers 3 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Ravens 30, Panthers 17

Week 12 — Baltimore Ravens drop one to Jaguars, 28-27

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 27 Jaguars 28, Ravens 27 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 28, Jaguars 24

Week 13 — Baltimore Ravens beat Denver Broncos, 10-9

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 4 Ravens 10, Broncos 9 1:00 PM CBS
  • Point spread: Ravens -7
  • Prediction: Broncos 27, Ravens 17

Week 14 — Baltimore Ravens beat Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-14

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 11 Ravens 16, Broncos 14 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 20, Steelers 13

Week 15 — @ Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Dec. 17 Browns 13, Ravens 3 4:30 PM NFL Network
  • Prediction: Ravens 27, Browns 20

Week 16 — Baltimore Ravens beat Atlanta Falcons, 17-9

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Dec. 24 Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Ravens 35, Falcons 17

Week 17 — Wounded Baltimore Ravens come up short vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 1 Steelers 16, Ravens 13 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 28, Steelers 16

Week 18 — Baltimore Ravens fall in playoff preview to Bengals, 27-16

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sun, Jan. 8 Bengals 27, Ravens 16 1 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 17

2022-2023 Baltimore Ravens record: 10-7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mhjU_0fg9Ow9e00
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

More must-reads:

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson injury update ahead of Wild Card Round offers Ravens little comfort

Another day, another grim Lamar Jackson update. The Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback remains out with a PCL injury, last playing on December 4th in a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. There’s been little news on when he could potentially return and once again, head coach John Harbaugh echoed just that on Monday as the Ravens prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN:
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Bengals Receiving Great Named Wild Card Ruler Of The Jungle

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh is the Ruler of the Jungle for the Wild Card bout against Baltimore. The go-to possession receiver played eight seasons in Cincinnati, posting 507 catches, 5,782 receiving yards, and 37 touchdowns. He holds the Bengals' record for most receptions in a season (112 in 2007).
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy