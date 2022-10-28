Baltimore Ravens schedule: Keeping it going against the Saints in Week 9

Baltimore Ravens schedule: Week 9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Monday, Nov. 7 @ Saints 8:15 PM ESPN

Prediction: Ravens 24, Saints 16

Ravens roster outlook

The Ravens’ decision to trade Marquise Brown during the NFL Draft creates a major hole at wide receiver for Mr. Jackson. The leading returning pass-catcher from the wide receiver position is Rashod Bateman, who registered 46 receptions as a rookie .

There are concerns at running back, along the offensive line, and at all three levels of the defense. The fact that Jackson himself is entering a contract year doesn’t help too much, either.

In an AFC North with the defending conference champion Bengals as well as an improved Browns squad, we expect Baltimore to miss out on the playoffs again in 2022.

Baltimore Ravens schedule: Season results

Credit: USA Today Network

Week 1 — Baltimore Ravens beat New York Jets, 24-9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 11 Ravens 24, Jets 9 1:00 PM CBS

Week 2 — Miami Dolphins rally to beat Ravens 38-35

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 18 Dolphins 38, Ravens 35 1:00 PM CBS

Week 3 — Baltimore Ravens beat up on Patriots, 37-26

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 25 Ravens 37, Patriots 26 1:00 PM FOX

Week 4 — Baltimore Ravens blow lead to Buffalo Bills, fall 23-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Oct. 2 Bills 23, Ravens 20 1:00 PM CBS

Week 5 — Baltimore Ravens outlast Cincinnati Bengals, 19-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Oct. 9 Ravens 19, Bengals 17 8:20 PM NBC

Week 6 — Baltimore Ravens lose to New York GIants, 24-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Oct. 16 Giants 24, Ravens 20 1:00 PM CBS

Ravens @ Giants point spread: Ravens -5.5

Ravens -5.5 Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ravens 28, Giants 20

Week 7– Baltimore Ravens escape Cleveland Browns, 23-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 23 Ravens 23, Browns 20 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Ravens 24, Browns 21

Week 8 — Baltimore Ravens defeat Tampa Bay buccaneers, 25-22

Date Game Time (ET) TV Thursday, Oct. 27 Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Prediction: Ravens 27, Buccaneers 20

2022 Baltimore Ravens schedule

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Baltimore Ravens schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Click here to find out where the Ravens stand in our most-recent NFL playoff predictions

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 — Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 20 Panthers 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Ravens 30, Panthers 17

Week 12 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 27 @ Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Ravens 28, Jaguars 24

Week 13 — Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 4 Broncos 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Broncos 27, Ravens 17

Week 14 — @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Steelers 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Ravens 20, Steelers 13

Week 15 — @ Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV TBD @ Browns TBD TBD

Prediction: Browns 27, Ravens 20

Week 16 — Atlanta Falcons

Date Game Time (ET) TV Saturday, Dec. 24 Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Ravens 35, Falcons 17

Week 17 — Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 1 Steelers 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Ravens 28, Steelers 16

Week 18 — @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV TBD @ Bengals TBD TBD

Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 17

Baltimore Ravens schedule prediction: 10-7

More must-reads: