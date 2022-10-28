ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens schedule: Keeping it going against the Saints in Week 9

By Vincent Frank
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Msp5A_0fg9Ow9e00

Baltimore Ravens schedule: Week 9

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Monday, Nov. 7 @ Saints 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Ravens 24, Saints 16

Ravens roster outlook

The Ravens’ decision to trade Marquise Brown during the NFL Draft creates a major hole at wide receiver for Mr. Jackson. The leading returning pass-catcher from the wide receiver position is Rashod Bateman, who registered 46 receptions as a rookie .

There are concerns at running back, along the offensive line, and at all three levels of the defense. The fact that Jackson himself is entering a contract year doesn’t help too much, either.

In an AFC North with the defending conference champion Bengals as well as an improved Browns squad, we expect Baltimore to miss out on the playoffs again in 2022.

Baltimore Ravens schedule: Season results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22AF32_0fg9Ow9e00
Credit: USA Today Network

Week 1 — Baltimore Ravens beat New York Jets, 24-9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 11 Ravens 24, Jets 9 1:00 PM CBS

Week 2 — Miami Dolphins rally to beat Ravens 38-35

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 18 Dolphins 38, Ravens 35 1:00 PM CBS

Week 3 — Baltimore Ravens beat up on Patriots, 37-26

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sep. 25 Ravens 37, Patriots 26 1:00 PM FOX

Week 4 — Baltimore Ravens blow lead to Buffalo Bills, fall 23-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sun, Oct. 2 Bills 23, Ravens 20 1:00 PM CBS

Week 5 — Baltimore Ravens outlast Cincinnati Bengals, 19-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sun, Oct. 9 Ravens 19, Bengals 17 8:20 PM NBC

Week 6 — Baltimore Ravens lose to New York GIants, 24-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sun, Oct. 16 Giants 24, Ravens 20 1:00 PM CBS
  • Ravens @ Giants point spread: Ravens -5.5
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ravens 28, Giants 20

Week 7– Baltimore Ravens escape Cleveland Browns, 23-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 23 Ravens 23, Browns 20 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Ravens 24, Browns 21

Week 8 — Baltimore Ravens defeat Tampa Bay buccaneers, 25-22

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Thursday, Oct. 27 Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Ravens 27, Buccaneers 20

2022 Baltimore Ravens schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XlR3k_0fg9Ow9e00
Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Baltimore Ravens schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 — Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 20 Panthers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Ravens 30, Panthers 17

Week 12 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 27 @ Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 28, Jaguars 24

Week 13 — Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 4 Broncos 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Broncos 27, Ravens 17

Week 14 — @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 20, Steelers 13

Week 15 — @ Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV
TBD @ Browns TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Browns 27, Ravens 20
Week 16 — Atlanta Falcons

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Dec. 24 Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Ravens 35, Falcons 17

Week 17 — Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 1 Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 28, Steelers 16

Week 18 — @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV
TBD @ Bengals TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 17

Baltimore Ravens schedule prediction: 10-7

