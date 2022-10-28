Baltimore Ravens schedule: Keeping it going against the Saints in Week 9

Baltimore Ravens schedule: Week 9
Date Game Time (ET) TV Monday, Nov. 7 @ Saints 8:15 PM ESPN Prediction: Ravens 24, Saints 16 Ravens roster outlook QB — Lamar Jackson , Tyler Huntley RB — JK Dobbins, Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis, Justise Hill, Gus Edwards FB — Patrick Ricard TE — Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Charlie Kolar, Isaiah Likely, Josh Oliver WR — Rashod Bateman , Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace, James Proche, Demarcus Robinson Defense — Ravens are ranked 12th in the top-20 this week — 8th NFL power rankings
The Ravens’ decision to
trade Marquise Brown during the NFL Draft creates a major hole at wide receiver for Mr. Jackson. The leading returning pass-catcher from the wide receiver position is Rashod Bateman, who registered 46 receptions as a rookie . Also Read: Justin Tucker hits game-winning field goal, Ravens edge Bengals
There are concerns at running back, along the offensive line, and at all three levels of the defense. The fact that Jackson himself is entering a contract year doesn’t help too much, either.
In an AFC North with the defending conference champion Bengals as well as an improved Browns squad, we expect Baltimore to miss out on the playoffs again in 2022.
Baltimore Ravens schedule: Season results Credit: USA Today Network Week 1 — Baltimore Ravens beat New York Jets, 24-9 Week 2 — Miami Dolphins rally to beat Ravens 38-35 Week 3 — Baltimore Ravens beat up on Patriots, 37-26 Week 4 — Baltimore Ravens blow lead to Buffalo Bills, fall 23-20 Week 5 — Baltimore Ravens outlast Cincinnati Bengals, 19-17 Week 6 — Baltimore Ravens lose to New York GIants, 24-20
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Oct. 16 Giants 24, Ravens 20 1:00 PM CBS Ravens @ Giants point spread: Ravens -5.5 Sportsnaut’s prediction: Ravens 28, Giants 20 Week 7– Baltimore Ravens escape Cleveland Browns, 23-20
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 23 Ravens 23, Browns 20 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Ravens 24, Browns 21 Week 8 — Baltimore Ravens defeat Tampa Bay buccaneers, 25-22
Date Game Time (ET) TV Thursday, Oct. 27 Ravens 27, Buccaneers 22 8:15 PM Amazon Prime Prediction: Ravens 27, Buccaneers 20 2022 Baltimore Ravens schedule Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Baltimore Ravens schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.
Click here to find out where the Ravens stand in our most-recent NFL playoff predictions Week 10: BYE Also Read: NFL games today: Patriots do battle against the surprising Jets Week 11 — Carolina Panthers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 20 Panthers 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Ravens 30, Panthers 17 Week 12 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 27 @ Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Ravens 28, Jaguars 24 Week 13 — Denver Broncos
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 4 Broncos 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Broncos 27, Ravens 17 Week 14 — @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Steelers 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Ravens 20, Steelers 13 Week 15 — @ Cleveland Browns
Date Game Time (ET) TV TBD @ Browns TBD TBD Prediction: Browns 27, Ravens 20 Also Read: 2022 NFL defense rankings: Buffalo Bills remain No. 1 defense entering Week 8 Week 16 — Atlanta Falcons
Date Game Time (ET) TV Saturday, Dec. 24 Falcons 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Ravens 35, Falcons 17 Week 17 — Pittsburgh Steelers
Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 1 Steelers 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Ravens 28, Steelers 16 Week 18 — @ Cincinnati Bengals
Date Game Time (ET) TV TBD @ Bengals TBD TBD Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 17 Baltimore Ravens schedule prediction: 10-7
