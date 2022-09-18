ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens schedule: John Harbaugh’s crew looks to get back on track vs Bill Belichick, Patriots

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDxV4_0fg9Ow9e00

Baltimore Ravens schedule: Week 3

Week 3 — @ New England Patriots

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Patriots 1:00 PM FOX
  • Dolphins @ Ravens point spread: Ravens -3
  • Over/under: 43
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Patriots 23, Ravens 17

Ravens roster outlook

The Ravens’ decision to trade Marquise Brown during the NFL Draft creates a major hole at wide receiver for Mr. Jackson. The leading returning pass catcher from the wide receiver position is Rashod Bateman, who registered 46 receptions as a rookie .

There’s concerns at running back, a long the offensive line and at all three levels of the defense. The fact that Jackson himself is entering a contract year doesn’t help too much, either.

In an AFC North with the defending conference champion Bengals as well as an improved Browns squad, we expect Baltimore to miss out on the playoffs again in 2022.

Related: Updated: NFL power rankings

Baltimore Ravens schedule: Season results

Week 1 — Baltimore Ravens beat New York Jets, 24-9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 Ravens 24, Jets 9 1:00 PM CBS

Week 2 — Miami Dolphins rally to beat Ravens 38-35

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sunday, Sep. 18 Dolphins 38, Ravens 35 1:00 PM CBS

2022 Baltimore Ravens schedule

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Baltimore Ravens schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 4 — Buffalo Bills

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sun, Oct. 2 Bills 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bills 31, Ravens 20

Week 5 — Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sun, Oct. 9 Bengals 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 23

Click here to find out where the Ravens stand in our most-recent NFL playoff predictions

Week 6 — @ New York Giants

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sun, Oct. 16 @ Giants 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 28, Giants 17

Week 7 — Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 23 Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Ravens 24, Browns 21

Week 8 — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Thursday, Oct. 27 @ Buccaneers 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 34, Ravens 21

Week 9 — @ New Orleans Saints

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Monday, Nov. 7 @ Saints 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Saints 23, Ravens 20

Week 10: BYE

Also Read:
NFL games today: Buccaneers vs Saints headline Week 2 NFL schedule

Week 11 — Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 20 Panthers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Ravens 30, Panthers 17

Week 12 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 27 @ Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 28, Jaguars 24

Week 13 — Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 4 Broncos 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Broncos 27, Ravens 17

Week 14 — @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 20, Steelers 13

Week 15 — @ Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV
TBD @ Browns TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Browns 27, Ravens 20
Also Read:
2022 NFL defense rankings: Best NFL defenses entering Week 2

Week 16 — Atlanta Falcons

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Saturday, Dec. 24 Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Ravens 35, Falcons 17

Week 17 — Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 1 Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 28, Steelers 16

Week 18 — @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV
TBD @ Bengals TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 17

Baltimore Ravens schedule prediction: 9-8, 3rd place in the AFC North

While we have Baltimore winning one more game than a season ago, this team can’t be seen as a legit playoff contender. The AFC North is difficult.

The AFC West will get multiple playoff teams. Meanwhile the east saw two teams make it to the postseason a year ago and boasts a vastly improved Miami Dolphins squad. In order for Baltimore to make the playoffs, it will have to win the division.

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans

Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Is Joe Woods To Blame For The Browns Loss To The Jets?

And the only question is whether it makes the defense more tenacious or dangerously tentative next time. It is probably a good week for the Browns to have a short turnaround. Pittsburgh will give the players something else to dwell on soon enough. But there has to be some concern...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Bills#American Football#Tylan Wallace#New York Jets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy