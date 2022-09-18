Baltimore Ravens schedule: John Harbaugh’s crew looks to get back on track vs Bill Belichick, Patriots

Baltimore Ravens schedule: Week 3

Week 3 — @ New England Patriots

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 25 @ Patriots 1:00 PM FOX

Week 3 — @ New England Patriots point spread: Ravens -3

Ravens -3 Over/under: 43

43 Sportsnaut’s prediction: Patriots 23, Ravens 17

Ravens roster outlook

The Ravens’ decision to trade Marquise Brown during the NFL Draft creates a major hole at wide receiver for Mr. Jackson. The leading returning pass catcher from the wide receiver position is Rashod Bateman, who registered 46 receptions as a rookie .

There’s concerns at running back, a long the offensive line and at all three levels of the defense. The fact that Jackson himself is entering a contract year doesn’t help too much, either.

In an AFC North with the defending conference champion Bengals as well as an improved Browns squad, we expect Baltimore to miss out on the playoffs again in 2022.

Baltimore Ravens schedule: Season results

Week 1 — Baltimore Ravens beat New York Jets, 24-9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 Ravens 24, Jets 9 1:00 PM CBS

Week 2 — Miami Dolphins rally to beat Ravens 38-35

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 18 Dolphins 38, Ravens 35 1:00 PM CBS

2022 Baltimore Ravens schedule

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Baltimore Ravens schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info and more throughout the season.

Week 4 — Buffalo Bills

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Oct. 2 Bills 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 31, Ravens 20

Week 5 — Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Oct. 9 Bengals 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 23

Week 6 — @ New York Giants

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Oct. 16 @ Giants 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Ravens 28, Giants 17

Week 7 — Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 23 Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Ravens 24, Browns 21

Week 8 — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Thursday, Oct. 27 @ Buccaneers 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Prediction: Buccaneers 34, Ravens 21

Week 9 — @ New Orleans Saints

Date Game Time (ET) TV Monday, Nov. 7 @ Saints 8:15 PM ESPN

Prediction: Saints 23, Ravens 20

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 — Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 20 Panthers 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Ravens 30, Panthers 17

Week 12 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 27 @ Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Ravens 28, Jaguars 24

Week 13 — Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 4 Broncos 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Broncos 27, Ravens 17

Week 14 — @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Steelers 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Ravens 20, Steelers 13

Week 15 — @ Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV TBD @ Browns TBD TBD

Prediction: Browns 27, Ravens 20

Week 16 — Atlanta Falcons

Date Game Time (ET) TV Saturday, Dec. 24 Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Ravens 35, Falcons 17

Week 17 — Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 1 Steelers 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Ravens 28, Steelers 16

Week 18 — @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV TBD @ Bengals TBD TBD

Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 17

Baltimore Ravens schedule prediction: 9-8, 3rd place in the AFC North

While we have Baltimore winning one more game than a season ago, this team can’t be seen as a legit playoff contender. The AFC North is difficult.

The AFC West will get multiple playoff teams. Meanwhile the east saw two teams make it to the postseason a year ago and boasts a vastly improved Miami Dolphins squad. In order for Baltimore to make the playoffs, it will have to win the division.

