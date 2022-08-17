Philo’s Plan and Pricing 2022: A Complete Breakdown of Philo’s Monthly Plans

Philo is a live TV streaming service with a twist: It separates the pricier networks that some users might not want or need, like sports and local channels, to give you a simple, low-cost solution with Philo TV’s individual package for just $25 per month .

While Philo TV doesn’t have all of the major networks or local channels in its lineup that other streaming services offer, it offers many popular options like A&E, BBC America, Discovery Channel, Paramount, Hallmark, and Comedy Central. Plus, it features STARZ and EPIX as premium add-ons. For the low price, Philo could be a perfect streaming solution to cut the cable bill and still be able to watch all your favorites, including live TV.

What plans does Philo offer?

Currently, the Philo plans are limited to one base package for $25 per month (less than half the price of FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV ) and three add-on packages. With the base package, you’ll get unlimited DVR recordings and access to over 60 entertainment channels, including many popular networks like AMC, Food Network, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Lifetime.

However, the streaming service (which does include some live TV channels) is noticeably missing local channels, so you won’t be able to watch broadcasts from networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, or Fox at this time. The Philo channels are also sparse on sports availability, so there are no sports channels , such as ESPN , the NFL Network, or FOX Sports, included. As for the three add-ons, you’ll find Movies & More for $3 per month, EPIX for $6 per month, and STARZ for $9 per month to expand your channel options.

Philo add-ons compared

Add-on Package Cost Per Month Whats Included Free Trial? Movies & More $3 Cinémoi

HDNet Movies

MGM HD

Reelz

Sony Movies Yes EPIX $6 EPIX

EPIX Hits

EPIX2 Yes STARZ $9 STARZ

STARZ Encore

STARZ Kids & Family Yes

Does Philo offer a free trial?

Philo TV offers a free seven-day trial for both the $25 base Philo package and each of the three add-ons to test out the service before making the leap. You’ll have access to the entire channel lineup , unlimited DVR, and access to on-demand content — everything that comes with a Philo subscription.

To sign up for a Philo free trial, use the link below and click ‘Start Free Trial.’ Next, you’ll be prompted to enter your email address or phone number and future payment information. After you click ‘Subscribe,’ click the link in the text or email to confirm your account and voilà! — you’re ready to start streaming. You can also watch Philo TV on iPhones, Androids, Fire TV, or Roku.

However, if you don’t cancel Philo before the free trial ends, you’ll be billed automatically for your first month. So, if you’re happy with Philo and want to keep your subscription, there are no extra steps you’ll have to take. But, if you don’t want to be billed when the trial ends, you’ll need to cancel before your seven days are over. Philo will send you a reminder with your ‘cancel before’ date, but you can also add a reminder on your phone or calendar to give you some additional peace of mind.

To cancel your Philo TV subscription, you’ll need to go to the Philo homepage and log into your account. At the bottom of the page, you’ll find the option to cancel your subscription. After confirming that you’d like to cancel, your free trial will continue to run until the end of the seven days. Or, if you’re already subscribed to Philo, your subscription will run until the end of the billing cycle.

Is Philo worth it?

While the channels Philo offers aren’t as extensive as other streaming services like Hulu + Live TV or FuboTV , for less than half the price, it’s an impressive channel lineup (especially compared to Sling TV , which offers 50 channels for $50 per month). Of course, you won’t find local channels or every major network, but the service aims to keep costs low while still offering subscribers some attractive benefits.

In addition to over 60 channels for $25 per month, you’ll also get access to on-demand movies and TV shows, three simultaneous device streams, and unlimited DVR recordings with 30-day storage. When you play back a DVR recording, you’ll be able to fast forward through commercials and rewind when you miss an important scene.

Philo is also available on all major streaming devices, which is an incredible benefit over traditional cable TV. You can move seamlessly from device to device, and you’ll have access to your DVR no matter where you’re streaming. So whether you use iPhones, Androids, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or Google TV, Philo is only a click away.

That being said, the service does have a few minor drawbacks. For example, once you save a show, it’ll record every airing — whether the episode is new or not. And, you can’t delete recordings from the DVR before the 30-day expiration date. But, keeping in mind that the DVR capacity is unlimited, you won’t need to delete old recordings to make space for new ones. When it comes to on-demand content, unfortunately, there isn’t an easy way to browse through the options. Instead, you’ll need to look for a ‘VOD’ tag on the show profile pages, which can be inconvenient with over 40,000 titles.

Overall, if you prefer to have access to local channels or sports, Philo may not be the best option for you. It can be expensive to subscribe to more than one service, so you may want to consider a more expensive streamer with a more extensive channel lineup . But if you’re looking for a live TV streaming service that features live channels for a low cost, Philo is one of the most affordable services out there.

How to subscribe to Philo

Philo

To subscribe to Philo, start by heading to Philo.com. On the right side of the page, you’ll see an offer to start your free trial. Simply enter your email address or phone number and payment information, and you’ll receive a text or email to confirm your subscription. After clicking the link in the text or email, you’ll be ready to start streaming. Enjoy Philo on the living room TV, or take it with you wherever you go by downloading the Philo app.

Since Philo only offers one package, setting up your subscription is relatively straightforward. You can either create your subscription with the main package or include add-ons to widen your channel variety. The main Philo TV package offers over 60 channels from popular networks for $25 per month . If you’d like to include additional Philo TV channels, the STARZ package comes with STARZ, STARZ Encore, and STARZ Kids & Family for $9 per month. The EPIX add-on includes EPIX, EPIX Hits, and EPIX2 for $6 per month, and finally, Movies & More with Cinemoi, HDNet Movies, MGM HD, Reelz, and Sony Movies for $3 per month.

If you decide that Philo isn’t right for you, you can pause or cancel your subscription at any time. On the Philo website, locate the ‘Your Subscription’ section. From there, you can pause your subscription for up to 12 weeks or cancel without any extra fees. After making your changes, click ‘Submit’ to confirm. Whether you pause or cancel your subscription, you’ll still be able to watch Philo for the remainder of the billing period. However, if you choose to cancel Philo after getting your free trial, make sure to cancel your subscription before the seven-day period is up to avoid being charged for your first month.

If you aren’t sure if the streaming service will fit your needs, the seven-day free trial is an excellent way to test out the service before making any commitments. And, with all three add-ons available for the trial, you’ll be able to experience everything that Philo has to offer. Record a movie for later, tune into live TV, let the kids watch cartoons while streaming your favorite show, or enjoy on-demand content whenever you like. Overall, Philo is an incredible option to cut the cord and switch to a cheaper and more convenient live TV plan.

FAQs

What are the Philo packages?

Philo currently offers one package with over 60 channels for $25 per month. You’ll also have options for three add-ons: Movies & More for $3 per month, EPIX for $6 per month, and STARZ for $9 per month.

Is Philo worth the money?

Philo keeps subscription costs low by removing local channel availability and packages with sports channels. The Philo cost of $25 as a base price includes live TV channels and on-demand content, making it an attractive, affordable choice for consumers. It also has some impressive features like unlimited DVR recordings, up to three simultaneous streams, and over 40,000 on-demand titles. If you’re happy with Philo’s channel lineup, it’s a great service at an affordable price.

What channels are included with Philo?

Philo features many popular netwroks, such as AMC, Discovery Channel, Science Channel, Nickelodeon, Food Network, Hallmark, Paramount, A&C, and BBC America.

