Premier League

Triumphant Newcastle leave Arsenal’s top-four hopes in tatters

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
 3 days ago

It may have only taken a disastrous four days to undo much of a season’s good work. Arsenal could have sealed a place in next year’s Champions League on Thursday. Two games, two defeats and a six-point swing to Tottenham later and the Europa League beckons instead. Their longest journey this campaign proved among the depressing, a deserved defeat to Newcastle leaving Arsenal reliant on a hapless Norwich team for a favour on Sunday if they are to stand any chance of leapfrogging their neighbours.

Their exile from the European elite seems set to extend into a sixth season. They have grasped fifth place from the jaws of fourth. Instead of a breakthrough campaign, it looks like being a qualified success that, right now, can feel like a failure.

An opportunity has been squandered amid five losses in nine games, the concession of five goals in two matches and two dreadful displays. A self-destructive streak was symbolised by a scorer in their latest setback. Arsenal can beat Arsenal and, much as Newcastle merited victory and the outstanding Bruno Guimaraes warranted his clinching strike, the final touch for their opener came from a visiting player. Ben White was luckless, but too often Arsenal have been architects of their own downfall. They now sit two points behind Spurs, with added reasons to rue Thursday’s North London derby.

Arsenal had left White unused at Tottenham, even finishing with Granit Xhaka at centre-back instead, to save him for St James’ Park. And if that decision seemed vindicated when he showed his solidity when Arsenal were under pressure in the first half and he cleared almost off his own line from both Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson, his comeback had unintended consequences. He beat Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal’s £50m centre-back scoring for Newcastle.

Joelinton surged clear on the left, with Mohamed Elneny in distant pursuit, to cross. Wilson tried to apply the finishing touch. White did instead. He came close to a second own goal later, but he did not feel the most culpable defender. Cedric Soares was nowhere to be seen when Joelinton broke clear on Newcastle’s left. Injuries have been a constant companion for Arsenal of late and the Portuguese had been dropped after a shoddy display on Thursday. But when Takehiro Tomiyasu limped off, Cedric was summoned and, once again, Arsenal seemed to lack strength in depth.

They had won 18 of their previous 19 games against Newcastle but it was soon apparent that history was no help. Arsenal were penned back, unable to get into the final third and looking like underdogs as Eddie Howe ’s side were dominant. Newcastle had two-thirds of possession in a dominant first-half display. Ramsdale made a jittery start, almost gifting Miguel Almiron a goal and at fault when White needed to clear a Wilson effort off the line, but he excelled to parry a shot from Allan Saint-Maximum, following a barnstorming solo run.

Yet more of the opportunities came after the break, Arsenal showing a belated recognition of their need to win as the game opened up. They ended up looking ragged and ramshackle, with the outnumbered White the only member of the starting back four left on the pitch as first Nuno Tavares and then Gabriel Magalhaes were sacrificed to bring on attackers.

The inevitable consequence was a second Newcastle goal, Ramsdale parrying the ball away from Wilson only for Guimaraes to slot the ball into the empty net. He was the game’s classiest performer, stroking the ball around in midfield. A player Arsenal had shown interest in gave them grounds to regret not buying him.

Newcastle should have sealed victory earlier. Wilson, who exuded menace on his first start of 2022, skied a shot and then came agonisingly close with an audacious effort from 35 yards. The substitutes Ryan Fraser and Jacob Murphy combined when isolated against White, with Ramsdale needed to deny the Englishman.

Meanwhile, Arsenal scarcely mounted an attack worthy of the name. Mikel Arteta brought Emile Smith Rowe back into the team but he was anonymous and removed with 40 minutes remaining. Martin Odegaard was scarcely any better and Eddie Nketiah was starved of service. Only Bukayo Saka offered the hint he could make anything happen but a theme of Arsenal’s season has been an inability to take points after going behind. Newcastle’s has been a campaign of two halves: awful at the start, terrific at the end. This was an eleventh win in 16 games and a biggest scalp to date for Howe. Newcastle can enter next season with optimism. Arsenal may begin it with a fixture list packed with Thursday night matches, wondering what might have been.

Fans invade pitch as Everton secure Premier League survival

Everton fans invaded the pitch after their 3-2 win against Crystal Palace on Thursday night, which secured their Premier League survival. The Toffees have avoided the drop ahead of their final game, thanks to an incredible second-half comeback.Goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew put Palace 2-0 up at the break, before Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin fired back.The atmosphere at Goodison Park was electric at the final whistle, as Everton fans celebrated Premier League survival and one of the greatest comebacks in the competition's history.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rangers star James Tavernier ‘devastated’ after Europa League final lossUS Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men's and women's teamsJurgen Klopp likens strength of Liverpool squad to having ‘Ferraris in the garage’
PREMIER LEAGUE
Robert Page feels for Aaron Ramsey and tips him to bounce back from penalty woe

Wales manager Robert Page believes Rangers placed “unnecessary pressure” on Aaron Ramsey by selecting him as one of their Europa League final penalty takers.Rangers suffered shoot-out heartache on Wednesday, with Welshman Ramsey missing the decisive spot-kick against Eintracht Frankfurt just moments after arriving as a 118th-minute substitute.Page has backed Ramsey to bounce back from his Seville misery, and says he has no qualms over asking the midfielder to take a penalty in a World Cup play-off final next month should he need to.But Page suggested Rangers were misguided in putting Ramsey among their five penalty takers, saying: “It’s difficult because...
PREMIER LEAGUE
From hapless to heroics, Everton finally have something to celebrate

There were thousands of them on the pitch, celebrating Everton’s worst season for 24 years. Or more accurately, celebrating that it had not become their worst for seven decades. Relegation battles can do strange things and Everton, a fractured club and a failing team, have become united, a form of inspiration coming amid desperation, a fanbase who were often unhappy when they were higher up the league now jubilant, cavorting because safety was secured. A sense of peril, of imminent disaster, had channelled everything, brought everyone together. “People will say you are celebrating staying up but it means so much,”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Thomas Tuchel highlights Chelsea ‘miracle’ after N’Golo Kante’s injury issues

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Chelsea’s likely third-place Premier League finish as a “miracle” given N’Golo Kante’s injury struggles.Marcos Alonso’s sweetly-struck volley snatched Chelsea a 1-1 draw with Leicester at Stamford Bridge that sealed third place in everything but mathematics.Chelsea boast a goal difference superiority of 18 on fourth-placed Tottenham, and manager Tuchel believes the job to seal third is effectively done and dusted.Kante has missed more than half the campaign with a string of different injuries, leaving Tuchel to lament the France World Cup winner’s absence across the campaign.The 31-year-old has a year left to run on his Chelsea deal,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frank Lampard: Escaping relegation may be my best achievement as manager

Frank Lampard ranked escaping relegation as “possibly at the top” of his managerial career after Everton secured their top-flight status with one match to spare thanks to a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.The Toffees will play in the top flight for a 69th consecutive campaign – only Arsenal currently have a longer run with their 97th campaign coming up – but it was not easy.Having struggled all season to be in the situation where they were two matches away from potentially losing their long stay in England’s highest division, Lampard’s players made even more hard work of it in their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
On this day in 2002: Scotland suffer fourth-successive defeat under Berti Vogts

Scotland suffered their fourth-successive defeat under new boss Berti Vogts when they were beaten 2-0 by South Africa in Hong Kong on this day in 2002.The result made the German the first ever Scotland manager to lose his opening four matches in charge of the national side.The Reunification Cup defeat followed losses against France, Nigeria and South Korea since Vogts took over from Craig Brown in February.South Africa won thanks to strikes from Teboho Mokoena – following a disputed first-half free-kick – and a 90th-minute clincher on the counter attack from substitute George Komentaris.Nevertheless, Vogts declared himself happy with his...
WORLD
