Johnny Depp's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Future Is 'TBD' & Margot Robbie Might Take Over

By Cata Balzano
 4 days ago
The chances of Johnny Depp returning as Captain Jack Sparrow in the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie aren't great, according to its producer.

Jerry Bruckheimer recently told The Sunday Times that plans for a sixth movie are still up in the air, with two possible scripts available. One of them includes actress Margot Robbie, while the other does not.

Bruckheimer added that there are no plans to bring Depp back "at this point," although he didn't rule it out entirely.

"The future is yet to be decided," he said, per The Independent.

Bruckheimer made the comments while speaking about Top Gun: Maverick, the Tom Cruise movie that debuts this month.

Depp and Heard are currently suing each other for defamation in Virginia, amid competing claims of abuse.

Depp's lawsuit is over Heard's 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, in which she claims to have been a victim of domestic abuse. The piece doesn't name Depp, but his lawyers say it clearly points to him and that he lost roles in films like Pirates and the Fantastic Beasts franchise because of the impact of her claims.

Heard is countersuing him for $100 million — twice the $50 million that he's seeking.

During Depp's testimony, he expressed his disappointment in not being able to give the character Jack Sparrow a "proper goodbye," Insider reports.

Though Bruckheimer has apparently left the door open to the possibility of Depp returning, Depp has said that he does not expect to be back as Jack.

He said as much to Heard's lawyer in court last month.

"The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?" the lawyer asked.

"That is true," Depp said.

Depp also described Jack Sparrow at the trial as "a character that [he] had built from the ground up."

In regards to his relationship with Disney, the actor said, "I didn't quite understand how, after that long relationship, and quite a successful relationship, certainly for Disney, that suddenly I was guilty until proven innocent."

The trial is expected to wrap up at the end of the month.

The Independent

Video shows James Franco visiting Amber Heard night before she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp

Footage has emerged of Hollywood actor James Franco visiting Amber Heard at her apartment the night before she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp.The surveillance footage was played to jurors in the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday morning as Ms Heard endured intense cross-examination from Mr Depp’s legal team during the former couple’s high-stakes defamation trial. The video shows Mr Franco arriving at Ms Heard’s penthouse apartment in the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles at around 10.50pm on 22 May 2016.One day earlier – on 21 May 2016 – police had been called to the apartment following...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard denies Johnny Depp lawyer’s claim that he landed her Aquaman role

Amber Heard has denied Johnny Depp’s lawyer’s claims that he landed her a role in DC’s Aquaman.Heard’s cross-examination continues today in the fifth week of the defamation trial brought against her by her ex-husband.Speaking today (17 May) in court, Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez implied that The Pirates of the Caribbean actor secured Heard the role of Mera in the 2018 film.“Johnny Depp got you Aquaman, didn’t he?” Vasquez questioned.“I got Aquaman for myself,” Heard responded.The rebuttal comes after Heard said her role in the film’s upcoming sequel was significantly pared down amid the battle between the two actors. Heard...
CELEBRITIES
