ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer Star Jake Daniels Comes Out, Becomes UK's First Openly Gay Men's Player in 32 Years

By Glenn Garner
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Daniels is kicking off his professional soccer career with some big news. The Blackpool FC player, 17, came out as gay on Monday in a statement, becoming the U.K.'s first active openly gay soccer pro since the late Justin Fashanu came out nearly 32 years ago in 1990....

people.com

Comments / 1

Related
Upworthy

17-year-old soccer star comes out as gay in powerful interview: 'I'm ready to come out, be myself'

Jack Daniels, 17, became the first British professional footballer to come out as gay in men's soccer in more than 30 years, marking an important moment in the game. The Blackpool striker came out as gay this week, becoming the only out gay soccer player in the men's game in England. Daniels has had a prolific season and felt it was the right moment to come out. "This season has been a fantastic one for me on the pitch. I’ve made my first-team debut, scored 30 goals for the youth team, and signed my first professional contract. But off the pitch I’ve been hiding the real me and who I really am. I’ve known my whole life that I’m gay, and I now feel that I’m ready to come out and be myself," he said in a statement released on the Blackpool football club's website. Daniels is the first publicly gay footballer in the men's game since Justin Fashanu in 1990.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Guardian

Female referees to officiate at men’s World Cup for the first time

Female referees will make World Cup history this year in Qatar by officiating at a major men’s tournament for the first time. Three female referees and three female assistant referees were announced on Thursday by Fifa among 129 officials selected for World Cup duty, including one man who caused controversy when refereeing a chaotic African Cup of Nations game in January while suffering with heatstroke.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Beattie
Person
Tom Daley

Comments / 0

Community Policy