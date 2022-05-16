Maryland Iron Festival returns this weekend

Celebrate our region’s history as an early center for iron making at the annual family-friendly Maryland Iron Festival.

The fest will feature blacksmithing demonstrations, hands-on casting and molding demonstrations by experts from Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site. a live iron pour with hands-on activities by Keystone Ironworks, log hewing by the National Park Service Historic Preservation Training Center, guided tours of historic Harriet Chapel, children's games and activities, live music, a beer and wine garden, food trucks, an artist and maker market, cannonball tosses and anvil-lifting contests, make it/take it opportunities, guided hikes in nearby Catoctin Mountain Park and more.

Live music includes performances by Van Wagner, Slim Harrison, Kevin Neidig and Henry Koretzky, Jubilee Voices and The Caswells.

The Maryland Iron Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 21 and 22 at the Catoctin Furnace, 12610 Catoctin Furnace Road, Thurmont. Admission is free.

Parking and a short trail walk is at the Manor Area, 6708 Cunningham Falls Park Road, Thurmont.

Call 240-288-7396, email info@catoctinfurnace.org, or go to catoctinfurnace.org/events/maryland-iron-festival-may-2022 for more information.