You will not need to make reservations anymore when you go and visit the St. Louis Zoo. Reservations were required during the pandemic to control the number of people visiting the zoo, but those are no longer needed and zoo-goers can now come and go as they please. The new rule will take place starting Monday, May 23 right before the busy Memorial Day Weekend approaches and summer hours begin at the zoo.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO