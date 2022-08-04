ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost

By Julie Coleman, Ryan Pickrell
Business Insider
 2 days ago
A Swedish air force Jas 39 Gripen E jet fighter flies over Gotland island in the Baltic sea on May 11, 2022. Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images
  • Sweden and Finland are moving to join the NATO alliance.
  • The move is a major rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attacked Ukraine in part over concerns of NATO expansion.
  • These two countries will be able to provide NATO with valuable military assets, including in the intelligence domain.

Sweden and Finland are moving to join NATO, which would end decades of neutrality, expand NATO's border with Russia, and give the organization a boost in combat power.

The move toward the alliance by Sweden and Finland can be seen as a major rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who sent troops into Ukraine in February, purportedly in part due to concerns about the expansion of the NATO alliance.

The addition of Sweden and Finland to NATO would bring a lot to the alliance militarily – in the air, on land, at sea, and in the intelligence domain – according to Jim Townsend, a former Pentagon and NATO official.

For instance, Finland has one of the more powerful air forces in Europe, Townsend told Insider.

"They've been flying the F/A-18 with the latest US munitions hung on them, and they're going to buy the F-35," he said, referring to the US-made fifth-generation stealth fighter the country intends to acquire in a multi-billion deal.

And Sweden has in its arsenal of combat aircraft the Gripen fighters, a jet that the country previously claimed would excel at taking out Sukhoi aircraft. The Sukhoi aircraft flown by the Russians are notorious for their ability to maneuver in dogfights, but Sweden has said its jets have the edge.

"Gripen, especially the E-model, is designed to kill Sukhois. There we have a black belt," Maj. Gen. Mats Helgesson, then the commander of Sweden's air force, told Yle at a presentation in 2019. In particular, these planes are said to shine in electronic warfare.

On the ground, Finland has one of the strongest artillery forces in Europe with around 1500 different artillery systems. It also maintains relatively large and effective conscript and reserve forces. In a December 2021 poll, 90% of male Finnish participants and 84% of women said they would be ready to defend their country to the best of their abilities, some of the highest figures in Europe.

And, "when it comes to fighting in the Arctic and fighting in the snow, nobody beats the Finns," Townsend said, commenting on the capable nature of Finland's modern land forces, as well as the country's historic combat prowess in winter warfighting.

A marksman of Finnish Jaeger Company participating in a 2018 military exercise. Ville Multanen, Finnish Defence Forces

He added that both Sweden and Finland have "very professional and modern" navies, explaining that "they carry, in terms of sensors and shooters, quite an interoperable and capable mix of firepower." Swedish subs, for example, have demonstrated their effectiveness in naval war games.

In a 2005 exercise, Sweden's HSMS Gotland, a small diesel-powered submarine with a quiet, Stirling engine, was able to get close to and take out the USS Ronald Reagan, a $6.2 billion US Navy aircraft carrier, without detection. Over the next few years during war games, the Gotland was continuously successful, able to stealthily overcome destroyers and nuclear attack submarines.

Finland, which shares a border with Russia, would also bring to NATO additional intelligence that could prove critical in a conflict scenario.

"NATO doesn't have its own active intelligence capability – they depend on allies bringing intelligence to NATO, so Finland would play a big role there," Townsend said. "They do watch the Russians carefully," he said, adding that "they're more familiar than many allies are with Russia."

Amid the fighting in Ukraine, which triggered an increased interest in NATO, leaders in both Sweden and Finland expressed a desire in May to apply for NATO membership. That same month, the two countries applied to join the alliance. On Wednesday evening, the US senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying NATO membership for them, moving the countries closer to that aim.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on 5/16/2022 by Julie Coleman.

RC{mom}6 La.
2d ago

Anyone else get the feeling putin is against finland and sweaden joining NATO because he is afraid of all the new fire power that goes with it, hum I believe I would too

Donne Engstad
05-18

still makes me point to the BIG QUESTION of the day. as we poor billions of dollar's into another conflict while our country gets flooded with illegal immigrants that our government cares nothing about, what are these other NATO countries paying. I have seen NOTHING on this. WHY?????. the left was always crying how Trump was trying to kill NATO while in fact all he wanted was them paying their fair share. no different than China paying their fair share in trade. but the dems always like to twist the facts don't they.

Captain America
05-19

Ultimately there will be some concessions to Turkey having to do with the kurds and their funding. Sweden and Finland will find their way into the NATO alliance.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider

Ukrainian official says Russians should 'learn how to swim' after Ukraine knocks out key river bridge with US-made rockets

A Ukrainian official said Russian troops should "learn how to swim" after striking a key bridge. The Antonivskyi Bridge was hit by artillery from US-made HIMARS on Tuesday, according to reports. Ukrainian troops have made advances toward the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson. A top Ukrainian official suggested Russian troops...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia is mocked over video boasting of 'beautiful women, cheap energy, no cancel culture and an economy that can withstand sanctions' in bid to get people to move there

Russia has been mocked over a bizarre promotional video intended to encourage emigration to the pariah state entitled 'Time to Move to Russia'. With a gravelly voiceover that sounds comedic and a monotonous listing of national qualities that feels satirical, it has baffled viewers as to whether it is a parody or actually serious.
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
Business Insider

Business Insider

