Texas man was robbed, kidnapped at gunpoint after asking suspect to move out of his house

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Joshua N. DeLoach (City of Houston)

HOUSTON — A Texas man was robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint after asking the suspect to move out of his house on May 8. New surveillance video from inside the home has been shared by authorities.

City of Houston along with Houston Police have released video surveillance from inside the home where Justin C Iwuji, 31, was robbed and kidnapped. The incident happened earlier in the month between Iwuji and Joshua N DeLoach, 29, according to a press release from the City of Houston.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Iwuji’s house. When they arrived, they called HPD for assistance. Iwuji was found by police on the road by his house. He told HSCO that he recently asked DeLoach to move out of his home. DeLoach then allegedly pointed a gun at him, forcing him to open his safe. In the press release from the City of Houston, DeLoach took some personal items and transferred money from two phone payment accounts. He then allegedly had Iwuji get into the back of his own car, and bound his hands and feet. He managed to get out of the car and find help. Iwuji had minor injuries from the incident.

DeLoach faces recommended charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. The City of Houston says, as of May 16, DeLoach is not in custody. KHOU says DeLoach is on the run. If anyone has any information on this case or knows where DeLoach may be, contact HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

