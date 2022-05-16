ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas man was robbed, kidnapped at gunpoint after asking suspect to move out of his house

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8cdD_0fg88Nah00
Joshua N. DeLoach (City of Houston)

HOUSTON — A Texas man was robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint after asking the suspect to move out of his house on May 8. New surveillance video from inside the home has been shared by authorities.

City of Houston along with Houston Police have released video surveillance from inside the home where Justin C Iwuji, 31, was robbed and kidnapped. The incident happened earlier in the month between Iwuji and Joshua N DeLoach, 29, according to a press release from the City of Houston.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Iwuji’s house. When they arrived, they called HPD for assistance. Iwuji was found by police on the road by his house. He told HSCO that he recently asked DeLoach to move out of his home. DeLoach then allegedly pointed a gun at him, forcing him to open his safe. In the press release from the City of Houston, DeLoach took some personal items and transferred money from two phone payment accounts. He then allegedly had Iwuji get into the back of his own car, and bound his hands and feet. He managed to get out of the car and find help. Iwuji had minor injuries from the incident.

DeLoach faces recommended charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. The City of Houston says, as of May 16, DeLoach is not in custody. KHOU says DeLoach is on the run. If anyone has any information on this case or knows where DeLoach may be, contact HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
kagstv.com

Texas teen accused of using fake money, ID to flip several cars

HOUSTON — A teen has been charged in connection with an elaborate scheme in which police said he bought and sold multiple vehicles using a fake ID and fake money. The Houston Police Department's Auto Theft Division is investigating and KHOU 11 News spoke to one of the teen's alleged victims.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
cw39.com

Police arrest teen shooter of man in north Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police has made an arrest in the case of a man who was shot to death after being involved with an altercation with a group of teenagers. Isaiah Henry, 18, was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday for his role in the May 9 shooting of Anthony Green, 49, at 7700 Fulton Street in north Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Houston Sheriff: 4 people found dead in possible murder-suicide

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Four people are dead in what authorities are calling a possible murder-suicide, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that deputies were called to an apartment at the 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive and discovered four people dead of gunshot wounds. The initial observations by deputies at the apartment […]
HOUSTON, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

Man shot by female carjacking suspect in Braeswood Boulevard

HOUSTON – A female carjacking suspect has been detained after she shot a man in the 5900 block of Braeswood Boulevard Wednesday night. Police told that the man was inside his vehicle at an apartment complex when the female suspect fired shots at him. The victim drove off and...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Houston Police Department#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Hsco#Khou
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

2 men shot to death at La Marque home identified by police

LA MARQUE, Texas – Officials have identified two men who were killed in a shooting at a La Marque home on Sunday. According to La Marque police, Marvkese Crawford, 23, of Dickinson, and Audry Fuller, 29, of Lake Jackson were pronounced dead following the shooting. Another man, who police did not identify, was wounded by gunfire but survived.
LA MARQUE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

VEHICLE JUST STOLEN IN CONROE

A small U-Haul box van was just stolen on West Davis, (SH105) at Highland Hollow. Last seen heading eastbound into Conroe.
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston mom of 2 evicted while waiting for rental relief money

Tammie Galloway, a mother of two, lost her job last year during the height of the pandemic and hasn’t been able to find steady work since. Two days ago, Galloway and her two children, ages 16 & 18, were evicted from The Domain at Kirby apartments where they’ve lived since 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
70K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy