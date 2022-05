KANAB, Utah — A southern Utah teenager died in a digging accident on Saturday at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park. Park rangers say they were notified just after 5:30 p.m. of an ongoing incident just outside the campground area. According to the park rangers, a 13-year-old boy from Santa Clara had become trapped under the sand. They believe the boy was digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune when it collapsed with him inside.

