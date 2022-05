(Preble County, OH)--Recently, the Preble County Sheriff’s Department asked for the help of the public in identifying two people who were caught on surveillance video boldly breaking into a Quinn Road home in broad daylight. Now, it’s paid off. Deputies have identified and arrested 33-year-old Katherine Steele and 39-year-old Justin McTeer and charged them with numerous felonies. But, there’s more. McTeer posted bond and, within just minutes from being released from jail, allegedly stole a truck from a gas station in Eaton and crashed into several mailboxes. McTeer then fought with someone who tried to help at the crash scene and was eventually booked back into jail on a robbery charge.

