Work progressing on Tankersley water-line replacement

Phase 1 of a new Tempe community is set to open this fall with about 50 of its 761 residential units—and no residential parking spots for any of them. The Culdesac Tempe community is the first of its kind in Arizona and in the nation, according to company officials, and the company’s priority is “building cities for people, not cars.” Culdesac Tempe is a $170 million project with 761 residential units, 16,000 square feet of retail and 35,000 square feet of amenities on 17 acres. The rest of the residential units will continue to open in phases, according to company officials.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO