Gilbert, AZ

Work progressing on Tankersley water-line replacement

By Tom Blodgett
Community Impact Phoenix
 4 days ago
The contractor has completed pipeline construction on Elgin Street and 166th Street from Fairview Street to Higley Road for the Tankersley water-line replacement project. Roads...

Gilbert ambulance data shows improved response, costs

Kevin Mohatt was dead for 10 minutes. With his car right in the middle of the intersection of Higley and Warner roads Feb. 14, the 59-year-old Gilbert resident had suffered a massive heart attack. But nearby motorists, police and Gilbert paramedics revived the frequent hockey player and fifth-degree black belt. He is back on his feet today.
Mayor Brigette Peterson, Council Member Laurin Hendrix clash over Gilbert open meeting law violation

Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson and Council Member Laurin Hendrix accused each other of duplicitous behavior during a Town Council agenda item May 17 on open meeting law violations from last year. In the exchanges, Hendrix accused Peterson of repeated ethical lapses, and Peterson accused Hendrix of grandstanding and orchestrating attacks...
Carless community to open first phase in Tempe this fall

Phase 1 of a new Tempe community is set to open this fall with about 50 of its 761 residential units—and no residential parking spots for any of them. The Culdesac Tempe community is the first of its kind in Arizona and in the nation, according to company officials, and the company’s priority is “building cities for people, not cars.” Culdesac Tempe is a $170 million project with 761 residential units, 16,000 square feet of retail and 35,000 square feet of amenities on 17 acres. The rest of the residential units will continue to open in phases, according to company officials.
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to open new location in Chandler

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will open its fourth Arizona location with the anticipated arrival of a new store at 4980 W. Ray Road, Chandler. The Italian ice shop features over 40 flavors of Italian ice in addition to soft serve ice cream and what the restaurant calls "gelati," which is a mix of the two. An opening date is unknown, and the building is located at the northeast corner of Rural and Ray roads. www.jeremiahsice.com.
McClintock Drive overpass closed in both directions over US 60 for evaluation of "possible settling cracks"

Less than a week apart from a water transmission line break that closed a portion of US 60, Tempe officials have now closed the McClintock Drive overpass spanning US 60 in both directions to evaluate "possible settling cracks" in bridge column supports. According to a tweet from the city, the Arizona Department of Transportation and city engineers are checking the column supports in places where there was standing water from flooding.
House of Tricks to close in Tempe in late June

House of Tricks, a downtown Tempe restaurant staple for decades, will close its doors after June 25. House of Tricks opened in 1987 in a remodeled 1920s cottage and in 1994, the restaurant expanded to the house next door. The addition of the second building allowed the restaurant to expand...
5 things to do in Chandler in late May and early June

Here are five things to do in Chandler in late May and early June:. Enjoy a movie night under the stars at Tumbleweed Park and watch Sing 2. This evening of outdoor movie entertainment on a giant screen is suitable for the whole family. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs, etc. to sit on and enjoy this cinematic experience. Crafts and activities begin at 6:30 p.m., the movie begins promptly at 8 p.m. 6:30-10 p.m. Free. Tumbleweed Park,
Central Pop closes in Chandler

Central Pop, a popcorn shop specializing in flavored popcorn, has closed. It was open for three years and offered marshmallow treats and flavored nuts in addition to over 40 flavors of popcorn. The owners were inspired to open the shop after they moved from the Midwest, where popcorn stores are more common. The business closed in April. It was located at 1929 E. Ray Road, Ste. 6, Chandler. www.centralpopalicious.com.
