Colleyville, TX

Colleyville Debuts City Fair on May 21

colleyville.com
 4 days ago

5:30 - 9:30 p.m. Come one, come all to the first annual Colleyville City Fair! This celebration will take a moment...

www.colleyville.com

CW33

Don’t miss out on Grapevine’s Main Street Fest May 20-22

DALLAS (KDAF) — “Where the fun comes to play!” If you didn’t know, the 38th annual Main Street Fest in Grapevine is set for May 20-22. “The magic of Main Street Fest is coming back better than ever! We can’t wait to welcome you and your family for three fun-filled days of breath-taking shows, a Craft Brew Experience, live music and a street fair with flair.”
GRAPEVINE, TX
rejournals.com

GREA Closes Three Multifamily Properties in Arlington

GREA (Global Real Estate Advisors) has announced the sale of three multifamily properties in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex totaling 217 units. Avalon Apartments, 75 units in Arlington; Tuscany Square, 70 units in Arlington; and Regency Apartments, 72 units in Arlington. GREA Executive Managing Director Mark Allen represented the sellers and...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Walmart Supercenter completes remodel

Walmart held a grand reopening ceremony May 13 to celebrate the completion of the remodeling of the Walmart Supercenter located at 12220 FM 423, Frisco. The opening celebration featured a performance from the Braswell High School jazz band and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Walmart also presented charitable donations to local nonprofits at the celebration.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

'Mesquite 80' approved in 5-1 vote

A new industrial park is slated for construction at I-635 and Highway 80. The park, to be called “Mesquite 80” will be across from the “Mesquite 635” development that was approved by a previous City Council meeting and was designed by the same developers. Mesquite 80...
MESQUITE, TX
garlandjournal.com

Hanging at Black Jack Pizza

When it comes to Black-owned businesses, Black Jack Pizza, 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Atlanta St., knows how to draw movers and shakers. On this particular Tuesday, May 18, 2022, these three community leaders had a taste for pizza and knew exactly where to go. Unbeknownst to each other, they ended up at Black Jack at the same time and were led to capture the unscripted moment in this smiling photo. The three leaders are (Lt to Rt) civil rights leader Rev. Peter Johnson, former Dallas City Councilman Dwaine Caraway – who was Dallas Mayor for four months in 2011, and historian and educator Clarence E. Glover Jr.Glover described Black Jack as “one of the few remaining community sites” where African Americans comfortably gather.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse to open in Grapevine

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse will be opening a location in Grapevine at 4025 William D. Tate Ave. The restaurant will open where Boi Na Braza Brazilian Steakhouse used to be located. The building will be renovated to accommodate 389 patrons and allow for 160 parking spaces, according to city documents. Chama Gaucha, which started in San Antonio and has locations in Houston and Chicago, will serve a variety of different steak cuts vertically on large skewers, according to the restaurant’s website. The restaurant does not yet have an opening date. www.chamagaucha.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
DFW Community News

City of Keller to test out 4-day work week

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Keller announced that beginning May 28, the city would be testing out a compressed work schedule for some employees. The new hours, which will apply to the Keller Town Hall, the Municipal Service, and the records department of the Keller Police Department, will open earlier and close later - 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Monday through Thursday and close on Fridays.
KELLER, TX
WFAA

What's next for Mansfield, TX?

Mayor Michael Evans shares his goals for the city to continue growing as a community. Mansfield is one of three Texas cities ranked the most livable in the country.
MANSFIELD, TX
Eater

L.A. Ice Cream and Waffle Shop Opening First Texas Location in Dallas

It’s been above 95 in North Texas for too much of May already, and obviously, the best cure for overheating is to apply some ice cream. Happily, Dolly Llama, a Los Angeles-based ice cream and waffles dispensary that serves intensely Instagram-friendly scoops, is opening their first Texas location on Saturday, May 28.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Northlake coffee shop burglarized

Burglars smashed their way into a coffee shop in Northlake and stole cash early Tuesday morning. The heist happened at 2:24 a.m. at PJ’s Coffee at 4901 Hwy 114 in Northlake. Mark Null, the store owner and retired Navy Veteran, said the thieves busted out the drive thru window, crawled along the floor to avoid detection by motion sensors and cut open the store’s safe, making off with an undetermined amount of money.
NORTHLAKE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco Memorial High School closed today due to vandalism

Dear Memorial Parents, Students and Staff, Last night, Memorial High School experienced significant vandalism by students. The Frisco Police Department and Fire Department were called to assist with the situation. Unfortunately due to the extent of the damage, Memorial High School is unable to hold classes today and tomorrow, Thursday & Friday, May 19 and 20 due to air quality issues. It's always a difficult decision to close a campus, but the safety and security of students and staff is Frisco ID's foremost concern. Again, Memorial High School will be closed May 19th and 20th due to air quality issues. Thank you for your understanding,
FRISCO, TX

