ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Salinity & Suds: Pairing Beer with Seafood

By Michael Harlan Turkell
craftbeer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know the saying: “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.” Well, beer’s always been there for fish, but only recently have chefs around the country sufficiently established the pairings between seafood and suds...

www.craftbeer.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Boston makes top 20 in ranking of America’s ‘best places to live’

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston does better than all but a handful of cities in a new ranking of America’s “Best Places To Live.” U.S. News & World Report came up with its list by looking at the 150 most populous metro areas. Boston finished 18th. “To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life,” U.S. News wrote. Boston performed the best in the areas of desirability, job market and quality of life, while getting a middling grade for value, given the sky-high price of real estate in the area. Huntsville, Alabama was first on the list, followed by Colorado Springs and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Portland, Maine was ranked eighth. Manchester, New Hampshire was ranked 60th and Worcester was 69th. Click here to see the full ranking. Last fall, Boston was ranked the 43rd-best place to retire by U.S. News.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Maine State
City
Littleton, MA
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
City
Framingham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Beer#Fresh Fish#Beer Day#Cold Beer#Food Drink#Salinity Suds#Beah#New Englanders#Dipa
NECN

Talbots to Close Massachusetts Distribution Center, Lay Off More Than 200

Hingham women’s clothing retailer Talbots is closing its Lakeville distribution center and plans to lay off the facility’s 277 employees in phases in coming months. Talbots, which has about a dozen stores in the Boston area and more than 500 worldwide, told the Business Journal on Thursday it will move Lakeville's fulfillment and distribution center operations to other facilities. The company said the closure will take place in phases through November, but didn’t offer further details on where fulfillment and distribution will instead take place.
LAKEVILLE, MA
GreenwichTime

New lead in Gardner Museum heist to be discussed at Bruce Museum

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On March 18, 1990, the art community was stunned when a pair of thieves made their way into the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston dressed as police officers, and stole 13 priceless pieces of art. Among the stolen artwork were five pieces from French impressionist Edgar Degas and three works of art from painter Rembrandt van Rijn, according to the Gardner Museum.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

New Restaurant Off To Strong Start In Northborough

A new restaurant started by a group of Massachusetts foodies is off to a strong start. The Cellar Bar & Grille, located in Worcester County, in the town of Northborough, was founded by a group of "like-minded foodies" who have always liked to eat, drink, and create amazing food together.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
homenewshere.com

Town officials likely to prohibit all public uses of flag poles

READING – A virtual red flag was raised on the Town Common Tuesday night. A Supreme Court decision earlier this month on Boston’s use of flags at City Hall Plaza has put a halt to Reading’s plan to raise the Pride Flag in June, along with any other future flags as well.
READING, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Commercial fishermen dealing with off the chart fuel prices

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The fuel prices are also affecting prices out at sea. Many commercial fisherman use diesel, which is now running well over 6 dollars a gallon. Captain James Keding has been running Mary K, named after his mother, for 38 years. He says his mussel harvesting operation is taking a huge hit from fuel prices. “Back in 2019, I paid $1.50 a gallon, now I’m paying $6.50 a gallon,” said Keding. Captain Keding says they can’t just pass these costs on to buyers because of the way the wholesaler system works. “The buyers set the price for the product it is, no matter what product is coming out of the ocean,” said Keding.
PLYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy