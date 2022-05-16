ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandi’s Diner moving into the former Hamlin Fountain & Gifts location

By Seth Kovar
 4 days ago
Sandra Clark is no stranger to the Corpus Christi restaurant scene.

“I’ve been a waitress in this town for 42 years," she said. "And only by the grace of God, do I have my own restaurant."

That restaurant, Sandi's Diner on Ayers Street near Christus Spohn Shoreline, has been open for nine years.

But the time has come for Clark to move her business to a location of great significance to many locals.

Hamlin Fountain & Gifts at Staples and Weber opened in 1960, but closed back on May 7 of this year.

The since vacated building will reopen in a month and a half or so, Clark says, as the new home of Sandi's.

“When I built Sandi’s Diner, I went and made an old-timey diner inside a building," she said. "Now, I’m coming over here. I’m creating an old-timey diner inside an old-timey diner.”

Clark will make a few adjustments to the old Hamlin building, like adding a second soda fountain bar.

But keeping the nostalgic feel of the building is important to her.

“God willing, this is going to be amazing for a very long time," she said. "And I’m very honored to take this space."

Digital content producer Frank Cardenas contributed to this story.

