Clayton County, GA

Stray dog rescued by Clayton County Animal Control promoted to K9 police dog

By Heather Middleton hmiddleton@news-daily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO — From the streets with an unknown past, Rizzo, a formerly homeless dog, is now a member of the Clayton County Police Department. The 1.5-year-old German shepherd was picked up by Clayton County Animal Control on Feb. 22 with severe injuries. She had been attacked by another animal and required...

