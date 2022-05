Here's the bottom line: we would not have all of the pro-gun, pro-2nd Amendment laws on the books in Montana if it were not for the efforts of Gary Marbut. Gary Marbut started the Montana Shooting Sports Association (MSSA) nearly 30 years ago, but he's been advocating for gun-rights in the state for nearly 40 years. He was recognized by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, several elected officials, and the members of the MSSA on Saturday night at a banquet in Missoula.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO