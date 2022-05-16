Tanya Wants To Cut Out Sugar With Her Boyfriend's Help

Sugar is soooo addicting, and is one of Tanya Rad 's weaknesses so she wants to quit it cold turkey. In order to do it, she wants her boyfriend to help monitor and coach her through it to encourage her not to reach for the dessert or even avoid putting sugar in her coffee in the morning.

Ryan Seacrest and Sisanie give her tips on how to do it!

Photo: OAWRS/Pexels

Find out more about Tanya's dilemma in the video above and if you've done something like this to cut out your sugar intake, let us know on social @onairwithryan.