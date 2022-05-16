ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Traveling? Kansas is your best deal

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dara Bitler
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2in5Yw_0fg6Vss000

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.48 as of Monday morning.

The most expensive state for gas in California, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $5.98 on average. The least expensive state for gas was Kansas, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $3.98 on average.

There are only three states with gas under $4.00 per gallon on average: Kansas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Need a post quarantine adventure? Consider Kansas

Colorado’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel ranks as one of the 10 cheapest in the country.

Here are the 10 cheapest states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. Kansas : $3.98
  2. Georgia : $3.99
  3. Oklahoma : $3.99
  4. Missouri : $4.05
  5. Arkansas : $4.05
  6. Mississippi : $4.07
  7. Nebraska : $4.09
  8. Minnesota : $4.10
  9. North Dakota : $4.11
  10. Colorado : $4.11

Here are the 10 most expensive states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. California : $5.98
  2. Hawaii: $5.31
  3. Nevada : $5.17
  4. Washington : $5.03
  5. Oregon : $4.99
  6. Alaska : $4.88
  7. District of Columbia : $4.83
  8. Illinois : $4.82
  9. New York : $4.75
  10. Arizona : $4.75

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel on this day last year was $3.04, which is $1.44 less than today’s average of $4.48 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
progressivegrocer.com

Gatik Expanding Operations to Kansas

Autonomous-vehicle provider Gatik will expand operations to Kansas following the signing of Senate Bill 313 into law by Gov. Laura Kelly. According to the company, the law enables the deployment of fully autonomous trucks on public roads in the state, paving the way for improved road safety, increased product flow, lower costs and higher asset use on the supply chain.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
State
California State
City
Washington, KS
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Dakota State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
KSN News

Haboob rolls over southwest Kansas

MORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A community in southwest Kansas got to experience something that is usually associated with deserts and the American southwest — a haboob. Haboobs are giant dust storms. The National Weather Service said haboobs occur due to thunderstorm outflow winds. The strong winds pick up and carry dust, reducing visibility. On […]
MORTON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdvr#Columbia#Nexstar Media Inc
farmtalknews.com

Well-known lifelong Kansas leader is actually a cowboy

Perhaps more often recognized as a political and financial leader, being a cowboy remains closest to his heart. “I’ve had lots of great experiences, met many good people, cowboys were the greatest of all,” Dave Owen declared. The retired Lenexa man served as Kansas lieutenant governor, worked for...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas joins the rest of the nation with $4 a gallon gas

KANSAS (KSNT) – The U.S. has reached a new milestone, nearly every state in the union now has gas at, or over, $4 a gallon. AAA reported on Tuesday that the national average was $4.523. In Kansas the average was $4.006. The current average in Topeka for Tuesday, May 17, was $4.040 for regular and […]
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
KAKE TV

Weather service confirms weak tornadoes in Kansas, Nebraska

GOODLAND, Kan. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a series of weak tornadoes across rural parts of northwestern Kansas and a county in southwestern Nebraska along the Kansas line. The tornadoes hit Tuesday afternoon as a line of storms moved across the Plains. Spotters and video confirmed...
GOODLAND, KS
1070 KHMO-AM

Biggest Bounce House in the World Coming To Missouri This Summer

Get ready for this biggest and most awesomest (yeah I just made that up) bounce house in the world is coming to Missouri this summer. Kansas City July 1st through the 3rd is where you want to be to enjoy and entertain yourself and your family in the biggest bounce house in the world. It's an obstacle course, there's a new Sports Slam (with goals, nets, hoops, balls, & zones for climbing), and a 25-foot tall space-themed spectacle with a five-person slide. If you want to burn some energy I can tell you this is the way.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri joins other states in lawsuit against Biden administration for reinstating California exemption in Clean Air Act

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office joined a lawsuit challenging the Biden Administration’s decision to allow California to set burdensome and oppressive emissions standards in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as an exemption under the Clean Air Act. “Over 40 percent of the nation’s motor vehicles...
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy