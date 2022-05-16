ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Traveling? Here are states with highest, lowest gas prices

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owjSi_0fg6PO2o00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.48 as of Monday morning.

The most expensive state for gas in California, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $5.98 on average. The least expensive state for gas was Kansas, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $3.98 on average.

There are only three states with gas under $4.00 per gallon on average: Kansas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Higher energy bills are coming to Ohio; what you can do to save

Colorado’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel ranks as one of the 10 cheapest in the country.

Here are the 10 cheapest states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. Kansas : $3.98
  2. Georgia : $3.99
  3. Oklahoma : $3.99
  4. Missouri : $4.05
  5. Arkansas : $4.05
  6. Mississippi : $4.07
  7. Nebraska : $4.09
  8. Minnesota : $4.10
  9. North Dakota : $4.11
  10. Colorado : $4.11

Here are the 10 most expensive states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. California : $5.98
  2. Hawaii: $5.31
  3. Nevada : $5.17
  4. Washington : $5.03
  5. Oregon : $4.99
  6. Alaska : $4.88
  7. District of Columbia : $4.83
  8. Illinois : $4.82
  9. New York : $4.75
  10. Arizona : $4.75

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel on this day last year was $3.04, which is $1.44 less than today’s average of $4.48 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Bill to ban some LGBTQ+ medical care hears fiery testimony, protests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As lawmakers debated a bill to ban various medical procedures for LGBTQ+ youth, protesters lined the halls of the Statehouse to rally against what they called a misguided, harmful effort. Lawmakers held their second hearing Thursday morning on House Bill 454, the Save Adolescents From Experimentation (SAFE) Act, which would ban […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Dakota State
State
Colorado State
Local
Ohio Traffic
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
City
Kansas, OH
City
Nevada, OH
City
California, OH
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Montgomery County, OH
Traffic
WDTN

Brush up on your Hamvention history

Since making its debut in 1952, the Hamvention, otherwise known as Hamfest, has been a staple in the Dayton community. The last Hamvention was held in 2019 and drew 32,462 attendees to the area from around the country. That's more than double the size of Xenia.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine ‘disappointed’ with Ohio State tuition hikes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rebuked leaders at The Ohio State University for approving a tuition hike for incoming students. The university’s Board of Trustees voted Thursday to increase tuition and fees for incoming Ohio freshmen by 4.6%, or $549, according to a news release from the university. Out-of-state incoming first-year students […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio hits nearly 20,000 new COVID-19 cases, 7th straight weekly increase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 19,536 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, extending a streak of week-over-week increases to seven. This week followed last week’s theme, again reporting over 10,000 cases. The 21-day daily average — now at 2,215 — has now eclipsed 2,000. The average has increased from the […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Kdvr#Columbia#Nexstar Media Inc
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Kings Island removes Slingshot ride

MASON, Ohio (WSAZ) - When a teenager in Florida died after investigators say he fell from a drop tower ride, WSAZ started digging into safety protocols at amusement parks in our local region. In April, we took our questions to the Ohio Department of Agricultures Chief of Amusement Ride Safety David Miran.
MASON, OH
WDTN

Ohio lawmakers to debate bill to ban gender-affirming care for LGBTQ+ youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teen visitor to the Kaleidoscope Youth Center’s LGBTQ+ drop-in hours skipped the pleasantries in a scathing letter addressed to Ohio lawmakers – signing their name “with distaste.” As state legislators prepare for a second hearing Thursday on a bill that would ban various medical procedures for transgender or non-binary minors […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio health officials give COVID-19 update Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health provided an update on COVID-19 in the state as cases are once again increasing.   ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by Dr. Joe Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases with OhioHealth during the 10 a.m. news conference. Vanderhoff recapped the state’s latest COVID-19 data, […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WDTN

Three rescued from Great Miami River

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews have rescued three boys who had gotten stuck in the Great Miami River. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that crews were on the scene of a water rescue in the Great Miami River. According to a police report, three boys were hanging on a ladder on a fountain feature by the […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Concrete supply chain challenges impacting construction jobs

XENIA — This is prime construction season around Ohio; however, we are seeing problems in the concrete industry, and it could get in the way of work. It’s a busy season for Knickerbocker Pools. Dave Kramer, general manager for Knickerbocker Pools said, “Demand is extremely high.”. >>...
XENIA, OH
Fox 19

Butler County auditor refused to let fire crews put out ‘illegal’ blaze, issued written warning

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, who is under criminal indictment in a corruption case that accuses him of using his elected position for personal gain, refused to let fire crews put out what has now been determined an “illegal open burning” on property owned by his company, which received a written warning from a regional air quality agency, according to records obtained by FOX19 NOW.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy