A New York man is suing McDonald's and Wendy's over misleading adverts that he says make their burgers look much bigger than they actually areLawsuit against McDonald's and Wendy's says the burgers in the marketing are at least 15% larger than they are in real life Class-action lawsuit accuses fast food giants of unfair, deceptive trade practicesJustin Chimienti seeks $50m in damages for himself and other duped customers Chains have not commented on case which uses complaints from social media.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO