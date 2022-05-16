ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBOT wheat futures surge as India export ban fuels global supply woes

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, May 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures hit the daily 70-cent trading limit cap on Monday after India banned exports of the grain, an abrupt policy change that fanned fears about global supplies strained by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * Chicago Board of Trade's soft red winter wheat deferred months...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn futures retreat, soybeans extend gains

May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell in early Asian trading on Wednesday on profit-taking after two sessions of gains, but soybeans edged higher to hit a more than two-week high, while corn was on track for a second session of decline. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle fall with equities amid U.S. demand concerns

CHICAGO, May 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and feeder cattle futures dropped on Wednesday as traders reduced risk amid steep losses in the stock market, analysts said. Lean hog futures strengthened at the CME. Cattle futures are more sensitive than hogs to falling stock prices, said Dan...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Agriculture Online

Ukrainian grain exports this month much lower than in May 2021 - ministry

KYIV, May 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 643,000 tonnes of grain since the start of May, considerably less than during the same period of last year when it sold 1.8 million tonnes abroad, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. The volume has shrunk because of logistical problems since Russia...
AGRICULTURE
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wheat#Exporters#Cbot#Reuters#Chicago Board Of Trade#K C Hard Red#K C Wheat#Cme Group#K C July#Mgex July Spring Wheat
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Toby Hazlewood

A Major DeSantis Donor Is Being Pursued by the Federal Justice Department as an Alleged Agent for the Chinese Government

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A press release filed by the Federal Justice Department on May 17 has confirmed that a major donor to the GOP - Steve Wynn, famed owner of Wynn Resorts and Casinos - is under pressure to register as an agent for the People's Republic of China. Wynn has donated millions of dollars to state and federal Republicans across the U.S. including a donation of $100,000 to Governor DeSantis' political action committee.
FLORIDA STATE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat extends gains amid tightening global supplies

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat rose on Thursday, extending gains after India unexpectedly banned exports of wheat and as Russia-Ukraine war kept underpinning global grains markets. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1% at $12.43-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT wheat...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soy futures rise on strong exports

CHICAGO, May 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and soybean meal futures jumped on Thursday on news of international demand and amid signs the United States could exceed the latest government export forecasts for this grain marketing year, traders said. * Soybean futures remained firm throughout the trading session, with old-crop months posting bigger gains than new crop on strong demand in the cash market and robust export prospects. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday said export sales of soybeans totaled 902,100 tonnes in the week ended May 12, near the high end of market expectations for 200,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. * CBOT July soybean futures settled up 27-3/4 cents at $16.90-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil ended down 1.02 cents at 79.53 cents per lb while CBOT July soymeal futures rose $11.30 to end at $425.30 per ton. * But traders say they are closely watching whether such orders will actually be fulfilled and shipped out - or whether buyers will cancel them if they have enough coverage in place. * Midwest weather outlooks continue to keep gains in new-crop months in check. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures slide on Russian crop exports, U.N. grain talks

CHICAGO, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures fell on Wednesday following a report about the United Nations' efforts to restore Ukraine grain shipments and as forecasts of ample Russian supplies added to the impact on sentiment of expectations high prices will curb demand. Corn and soybean futures also slid...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-IGC cuts forecast for 2022/23 world corn crop

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council on Thursday cut its 2022/23 forecast for world corn (maize) production by 13 million tonnes to 1.184 billion, reflecting a downward revision to the crop in the United States, the world's top corn producer. In a monthly update, the inter-governmental body...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy