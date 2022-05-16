CBOT wheat futures surge as India export ban fuels global supply woes

CHICAGO, May 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and soybean meal futures jumped on Thursday on news of international demand and amid signs the United States could exceed the latest government export forecasts for this grain marketing year, traders said. * Soybean futures remained firm throughout the trading session, with old-crop months posting bigger gains than new crop on strong demand in the cash market and robust export prospects. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday said export sales of soybeans totaled 902,100 tonnes in the week ended May 12, near the high end of market expectations for 200,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. * CBOT July soybean futures settled up 27-3/4 cents at $16.90-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil ended down 1.02 cents at 79.53 cents per lb while CBOT July soymeal futures rose $11.30 to end at $425.30 per ton. * But traders say they are closely watching whether such orders will actually be fulfilled and shipped out - or whether buyers will cancel them if they have enough coverage in place. * Midwest weather outlooks continue to keep gains in new-crop months in check. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Mark Porter)

