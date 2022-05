Sitting at traffic lights here in the Midland Odessa area can be tedious. The lights seem to take FOREVER to change, especially if you are waiting at a red light around one of the highways or Loops here. You may as well bring a book to read while you wait for the green to come back your way. Seriously. And that's if you're in a car or truck--with the sensors recognizing you are there. Now, imagine you're riding a motorcycle. Sitting there forever just got a whole lot worse. Those aren't the lightest machines to balance on two legs for extended periods of time. That's why-in MOST states-it is 100% LEGAL for a motorcycle to run a red light as long as conditions are safe and clear for them to do so. The law mostly exists because not all traffic lights everywhere have sensors that pick them up. They pick up heavier vehicles, but not bikes.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO