Greenwood, NE

Amazon semi-trailer catches fire on Interstate 80

By WOWT Channel 6
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWOOD, Neb. (WOWT) - An Amazon semi-trailer fully engulfed in flames along westbound Interstate 80 affected traffic near Greenwood for several hours Sunday night....

plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com

News Channel Nebraska

Fire in west Lincoln, RV total loss

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nearly 10 emergency vehicles responded to a fire in west Lincoln on Friday morning. Sergeant Jason Mayo of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Department tells News Channel Nebraska that an old RV caught fire around 9 a.m. on a private residence near Southwest 44th and West A Street.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Collision causes damage at north Beatrice restaurant

BEATRICE – A north Beatrice restaurant sustained damage when a vehicle was pushed into the wall of the business by another vehicle. Beatrice Police investigating say a Cadillac pushed a Jeep into the wall of the Sonic Drive-In Restaurant. Police said the elderly driver of the Cadillac attempted to pull into a parking stall and hit the wrong pedal, which caused him to miss the empty parking stall and strike the rear of the Jeep.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Driver of utility vehicle seriously injured in collision with SUV

BEATRICE - One person was airlifted to a Lincoln hospital Thursday from an accident near U.S. Highway 77 and West Pickrell Road. Gage County law officers say a witness to the accident said a sport utility vehicle struck a John Deere side-by-side in front of a residence. The utility vehicle, authorities say, was driven by 73-year-old Loren Huls, who resides there. The 2018 Ford Explorer involved was driven by 36-year-old Rebecca Hagemeier, of Pickrell.
PICKRELL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two in unknown condition following structure fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Columbus Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday night. Authorities said that around 8:20 p.m., they were alerted to a residential structure fire in the 1600 block of 12th Street. Columbus Fire said that while they were en route, crews were notified that there were victims...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Delivery charge filed after roll-over accident

SIDNEY – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports the arrest of a Coin, Iowa, woman following a one-vehicle accident on Highway 2 near Waubonsie State Park. Deputies say a Dodge Charger left the roadway and rolled. Devon Leigh Miller, 31, is suspected of driving under the influence, possession of...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City waitress suspected of pickup theft

NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City restaurant waitress has been charged in Otoe County with theft of a pickup truck after paying a $2,000 down payment. World Auto Sales told police that 28-year-old Brittney Skinner did not complete paperwork to pay for the remaining $9,000 and did not return the GMC truck after three weeks.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Fire Dept. respond to overnight garage fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a garage fire in the 1100 block of John Street West. According to Grand Island Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl, the fire started just before 12:30 Wednesday morning. G.I.F.D. was able to put out the blaze in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Attempted bank robbery in York

YORK, Neb. -- Police are looking into an attempted bank robbery in southeast Nebraska. The York Police Department said it happened at the Cornerstone Bank on Lincoln Avenue on Thursday. The suspect entered the building around 5 p.m. wearing gray sweatpants, a black long-sleeve shirt, and a face mask. The...
YORK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

GoFundMe started in Lantz Family's honor following tragic accident

WISNER, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska woman's family is mourning her loss following a tragic accident on May 14th. 38-year-old Tara Lantz and her husband were involved in a two-vehicle accident that killed her and injured her husband, Curt Lantz Jr. Since the accident authorities have identified and arrested the...
WISNER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Police release identity of victim in homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police have released the identity of a man killed Thursday morning at his home. LPD Assistant Chief Jason Stille said Friday that 57-year-old Henry Lee Jones was killed during a fight. Officers were initially called to a report of two men fighting around 6:30 a.m. Police...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Motorcycle vs. vehicle crash causes traffic delays on 27th Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Tuesday. The incident took place near 27th and Theresa Streets at around 3:01 p.m. According to LPD, the motorcycle rider was injured with significant, but non-life-threatening injuries. A reporter on the scene said traffic is backed up...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Syracuse woman suspected after trailer stolen from sheriff's office lot

SYRACUSE – A Syracuse woman has been charged for the theft of a flatbed trailer that been recovered by sheriff’s deputies and stolen again. Saline County court records say an 18-foot, dual-axle trailer was reported stolen in late April and recovered May 6 near a semi-trailer storage area. It was then moved to a Saline County Sheriff’s Office parking lot, but was stolen again the following day.
SYRACUSE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Modular house fire in Pilger is total loss

PILGER, Neb. -- Pilger Fire Department responded to a late Monday evening, early Tuesday morning house fire. Pilger Fire Chief Kory Koehlmoos said that they responded to the fire around 11:40 p.m. and had it under control by 2:30 a.m. Chief Koehlmoos said that the house was a modular home...
PILGER, NE
1011now.com

Burning Amazon semi trailer shuts down I-80 westbound overnight

YMCA of Lincoln collecting swimsuits for kids in grant-based swim programs. The YMCA of Lincoln is supporting seven local community learning centers this summer, with all of the swimsuits going to kids in these programs. Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Updated: 4 hours ago.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney man accused of fighting with deputies

SIDNEY – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports a DUI arrest following a one-vehicle accident near a Highway 2 intersection east of Sidney on Monday. A sheriff’s office press release says the driver, 24-year-old Jordan Nisley fought with officers during the course of the arrest. A deputy suffered minor injuries.
SIDNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Recall Alert: Popular candy and off-road vehicles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Yamaha is recalling over 4,000 of its Wolverine RMAX off-road side-by-side vehicles. The company says they can have a damaged fuel tank, causing fuel to leak; this poses fire and explosion hazards. If you have these recalled vehicles, contact an authorized Yamaha dealer to schedule...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

South Omaha business owner frustrated over car thefts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A long-time South Omaha business owner says thieves have pushed him to the brink of moving but he’s not quite ready to give up. And hopes a reward will solve the latest theft. For almost four decades Apple Auto has been selling affordable used cars...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Arrests made in homicide investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three have been arrested in connection to the homicide investigation of a 57-year-old man in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said late Thursday that three people have been arrested in connection with the incident which happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of 28th and F Streets. When officers...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Wisner businesswoman dies in 2-vehicle accident

A Wisner businesswoman died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident Saturday morning. Tara Lantz, 38, owner and operator of Lantz’s Steakhouse, was a passenger in a pickup driven by her husband, Curt Lantz Jr. of Beemer when the accident occurred at 12:05 a.m. two miles east of Wisner on Highway 275. According to the Cuming County Sheriff’s office, a 2007 Honda Accord driven by Jacob Kenney of Omaha was headed westbound when it appeared to have crossed the center line striking Lantz’s 2017 Ford F-150 pickup which was headed east.
WISNER, NE

