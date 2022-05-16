Amazon semi-trailer catches fire on Interstate 80

BEATRICE – A north Beatrice restaurant sustained damage when a vehicle was pushed into the wall of the business by another vehicle. Beatrice Police investigating say a Cadillac pushed a Jeep into the wall of the Sonic Drive-In Restaurant. Police said the elderly driver of the Cadillac attempted to pull into a parking stall and hit the wrong pedal, which caused him to miss the empty parking stall and strike the rear of the Jeep.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO