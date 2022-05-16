Jury convicts Michael Lang of first-degree murder in the killing of Iowa State Trooper
By KCRG Staff
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After about two hours of deliberation, a jury found Michael Lang guilty of first-degree murder in the April 2021 shooting death of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. He faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lang was...
URBANDALE, Iowa — A video of a confrontation between a police officer and an Urbandale High School student was spread around social media on Thursday. Urbandale police say they investigated what happened on May 2 and that the officer seen in the video followed proper protocol during the confrontation.
On Wednesday at approximately 6:45 pm, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested 34-year-old Aaron Wayne Neuzil of Kalona, Iowa. Deputies found Neuzil with a Black Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 9mm firearm that was reported stolen from Iowa City. Neuzil was charged with Trafficking in Stolen Weapons First Offense, a Class D Felony.
DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was injured in a shooting during a robbery at a Des Moines convenience store late Thursday night. It happened at the Git n Go at 816 E. Euclid Avenue shortly after 11:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The clerk told investigators […]
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police have named a suspect in a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital. Police released a photo of 44-year-old Shane Rose. He's charged with willful injury and going armed with intent. Investigators said he stabbed 41-year-old Andrew Simmons on Monday. Simmons is expected...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three weeks ago, 14-year-old Ema Cardenas was killed in a hit-and-run on E University Ave and Sampson St. Now, Ema's sister shared that on top of processing the death of her little sister, she is also trying to locate personal items she believes were stolen at the scene.
ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) – While the investigation into an Ankeny girl’s death from a gunshot wound continues, new details about the incident are being brought to light in court documents. Four-year-old Savannah Holmes died Monday, according to the Ankeny Police Department. Police have been tight-lipped in their investigation, but more information about the shooting is […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man wanted for two killings in Linn County has been arrested in Davenport. U.S. Marshals apprehended Kazius Jarekaiser Childress, 20, and took him to the Scott County Jail on Tuesday. Childress was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of going armed with intent.
A woman who was facing multiple charges in three different Iowa counties has recently been arrested and is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail. Thirty-year-old Monique Woodsmall has previously faced multiple charges stemming from incidents that occurred in Franklin, Hardin and Marshall counties. Woodsmall was scheduled to appear...
A search warrant executed on a Solon residence has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Reports indicate that the warrant was executed on March 16th at 11 am at the residence of 26-year-old Taylin Anderson, whose ID shows an address on Dover Street. During the search, numerous firearms were allegedly found, complete with loaded magazines, in Anderson’s bedroom. They included a Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Glock 32 Gen 4 .357 handgun, a Draco 7.62 mm handgun, and a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber handgun. Photos and videos with Anderson in possession of numerous firearms were also reportedly located.
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Decorah man has given notice that he intends to rely on the defense(s) of Self Defense and/or Justification. A criminal complaint shows that during an interview with law enforcement officers, Aaron Whittle stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm and that it had happened on March 17th in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, north of Freeport.
(ABC 6 News) - Mason City police are "crowdsourcing" their investigation into two Iowa shopgoers. The office shared photos of two young men on social media, asking anyone who knew them to reach out to MCPD or North Iowa Crime Stoppers. "It's crowdsource time again!" the posts read. "We want...
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman with several warrants was taken into custody this week and is facing an additional felony drug charge. Mariah Jurgena, 28, was wanted for multiple felony charges stemming from 2021, including theft, drugs and ongoing criminal conduct. She was taken into custody Wednesday...
Gayno Smith lived a troubled life. Between moving around the country, not having a consistent place of work, and being dismissed by his family, he did not lead what was considered to be a typical livelihood. According to the Southeast Iowa Union, Smith was "reportedly a quiet, methodical farmhand, expert...
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The family of a Cedar Rapids man who has been missing since his submerged city truck was found in the Cedar River is hoping his remains can be found. Erik Spaw was last seen on May Sixth driving between work sites, and his truck was pulled from the river on May Seventh. His mother Karen and other family told K-C-R-G T-V they believe complications from Erik’s Type One Diabetes contributed to his crash. Karen said he was trying to get “better control of his eyesight,” and his brother said numbness caused by diabetes forced Erik to give up racing. The family has put up flyers asking for help in finding Erik’s body.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged with shooting a Linn County sheriff’s deputy while robbing a Casey’s gas station wants the trial pushed back. Stanley Donahue is charged with attempted murder and robbery. His trial was set for July, but he’s now waived his right to...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who conspired to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and other synthetic opioids, was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Thursday. According to a plea agreement, 39-year-old Ryan Schlitter admitted that he obtained distribution quantities of heroin through a group of heroin...
An Iowa City man wanted on a domestic assault warrant was taken into custody Wednesday, but reportedly not without adding to his charges by fighting with an officer. Police observed 28-year-old Daniel Cancino as he pulled into the Kirkwood Liquor and Tobacco parking lot at around 4:10 pm. Knowing that he had felony parole and probation violation warrants, the officer grabbed hold of Cancino and ordered him to put his hands behind his back. Instead, Cancino allegedly began fighting with the officer.
Iowa City Police say a man who accidentally shot himself in front of his nine children faces weapons and other charges after allegedly claiming he was shot by someone else. 34-year-old Alando Gordon was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11am Thursday. Police say Gordon reported just after 3:30pm on May 3rd that he had been shot by another subject while he was taking out the garbage behind his apartment building on the 400 block of South Dodge Street. The subsequent investigation determined that Gordon had actually shot himself in the foot inside the apartment while his nine children, ages two through 13, were present.
An Ottumwa man is facing harassment charges stemming from an incident on May 11. According to court documents, at around 7:33 p.m. on May 11, 65 year old George Edward Dennison made contact with an unnamed victim at a residence on Evergreen Street in Ottumwa. The report states that Dennison threatened to shoot the victim with a bow and arrow. He additionally threatened to pour gasoline throughout the house and burn the house down with the victim inside. As a result of this incident, a warrant for Dennison’s arrest was issued.
The former Director of the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center has been charged with Fraud for taking money from the organization, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Jesse Henderson is accused of making cash withdrawals and debit and credit card purchases. He allegedly used the funds for dental and health insurance premiums, vehicle payments, personal entertainment, and to support his gambling activities at various casinos. In total, more than $71,000 were misappropriated between 2017 and May of 2021. Henderson did pay back more than $12,000. Henderson is the great-nephew of Jesse Cosby. The organization provides senior services with an adult day center, meals on wheels, and youth summer meals programs and has been in operation for more than 55 years.
