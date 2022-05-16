ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Quentin Lake and Russ Yeast were two of the draft's best slot defenders

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzOBK_0fg5yV9r00

The Rams added some much-needed safety help after they watched the position become dangerously thin last postseason – so much so that they had to sign Eric Weddle out of retirement. Los Angeles drafted Quentin Lake and Russ Yeast on Day 3, bolstering the back end of the defense.

But what makes Lake and Yeast exciting players for the Rams is their versatility. Both safeties can do much more than just defend the deep half or middle of the field. They’re very capable of covering the slot, which is one of the most important roles on defense.

According to Steven Haglund, Lake allowed the lowest passer rating when targeted of any draft-eligible power-five defender. That includes players from the ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12.

Impressively, Yeast ranked third in that department – and it was in a sample size of at least 150 snaps.

In all likelihood, Lake and Yeast may not play many snaps on defense as rookies. They’ll start out on special teams before fighting for reps on defense behind Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp and Terrell Burgess.

But injuries happen, and all of those four players have been hurt at one point or another during their NFL careers.

The position flexibility of Yeast and Lake gives them an even clearer path to playing time in the event of injury, too.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every team's biggest steal in the 2022 NFL draft

Every year, winning the NFL draft is about balancing need with value, filling the biggest holes on your roster without reaching for lesser prospects, and taking advantage when you have the chance to grab talented players later than expected. Each of the league’s 32 teams landed at least one potential...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Weddle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Za'Darius Smith 'can't wait' to see look on Aaron Rodgers' face in Week 1

Za’Darius Smith isn’t shying away from the slated Week 1 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. After spending the previous three seasons for the team in green, he’ll have a chance to see things from the purple side. But more than anything, he’ll have a chance to look into the eyes of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers as an opponent this time instead of a teammate.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants sign pair of former Ravens CBs

The Baltimore Ravens have seen a number of their contributors from the 2021 season take their talents elsewhere during 2022 free agency. A good number of those players have been cornerbacks, as Anthony Averett (Las Vegas Raiders), Tavon Young (Chicago Bears), and Chris Westry (Carolina Panthers) all found new NFL homes.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Acc#Sec#Pac 12#Belton 8#Cordale Flott Lsu#Isu#Stevenihaglund#Lake And Yeast#Jordan Fuller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Kendricks spoke to Vikings owners about culture change after Mike Zimmer's firing

Eric Kendricks turned heads when speaking about a “fear-based culture” in the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings firing coach Mike Zimmer in January. Now, the former First-Team All-Pro linebacker is saying he spoke with co-owners Mark and Zygi Wilf directly, when the team was in the early stages of hiring a new general manager and head coach.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State reportedly in lead for big UNC football target?

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are off to a bit of a slow start in terms of the 2023 recruiting class. The Tar Heels have just two recruits verbally committed in the class but do have a bunch of offers out to prospects. That includes a few big prospects in the state of North Carolina and one of those players is four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers. The Rolesville, North Carolina native is ranked No. 59 nationally, No. 10 at his position, and the No. 1 player in the state per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Rogers has a total of 24...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Penn State player announces retirement from professional football

As we continue to track the latest batch of Penn State players to turn pro in the early days of their respective NFL careers, one former Nittany Lion has officially closed the book on his. Jack Crawford, a former defensive lineman for the Nittany Lions, announced his retirement from football on Tuesday. “Ater 10 seasons in the NFL, I know my time has come to step away from the game and close the chapter of my life in the league,” Crawford said in a statement shared on his Twitter account. Crawford is from London, England and he moved to the United States...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 2024 linebacker recruit excited about Florida's offer

It is never too early to get ahead in the college football recruiting game and the Florida Gators got a head start on filing in its 2024 class on Thursday when it offered 5-star linebacker Sammy Brown out of Jefferson (Georgia) a scholarship, according to GatorsOnline. The 6-foot-2-inch, 215-pound high school sophomore is the top-ranked player at his position and the No. 8 athlete overall.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy