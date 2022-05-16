Quentin Lake and Russ Yeast were two of the draft's best slot defenders

The Rams added some much-needed safety help after they watched the position become dangerously thin last postseason – so much so that they had to sign Eric Weddle out of retirement. Los Angeles drafted Quentin Lake and Russ Yeast on Day 3, bolstering the back end of the defense.

But what makes Lake and Yeast exciting players for the Rams is their versatility. Both safeties can do much more than just defend the deep half or middle of the field. They’re very capable of covering the slot, which is one of the most important roles on defense.

According to Steven Haglund, Lake allowed the lowest passer rating when targeted of any draft-eligible power-five defender. That includes players from the ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12.

Impressively, Yeast ranked third in that department – and it was in a sample size of at least 150 snaps.

In all likelihood, Lake and Yeast may not play many snaps on defense as rookies. They’ll start out on special teams before fighting for reps on defense behind Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp and Terrell Burgess.

But injuries happen, and all of those four players have been hurt at one point or another during their NFL careers.

The position flexibility of Yeast and Lake gives them an even clearer path to playing time in the event of injury, too.