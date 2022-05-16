ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden reverses Trump withdrawal of US army trainers from Somalia

By Julian Borger in Washington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3qtV_0fg5rKIn00
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army paratroopers deploy to provide airfield security at Manda Bay<br>FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5, 2020. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo Photograph: Us Air Force/Reuters

The US will send up to 500 soldiers back on full-time deployment to Somalia , to train the country’s army to combat the increasing threat posed by al-Shabaab militants.

Related: Trump orders US to pull troops from Somalia

The White House insisted that the move, deepening the US long-term military commitment in an intractable foreign conflict, did not contradict Joe Biden’s overall policy of disengaging from “forever wars”, which underlay the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The decision does not affect overall deployments in the region, officials said on Monday, but replaces a rotating deployment with a “persistent” presence – longer tours by the same special forces soldiers. They argued the deployment should not be called permanent, as that implied the soldiers would be there forever.

The move marks a reversal of Donald Trump’s abrupt decision, in the last weeks of his presidency, to withdraw 750 US troops who had been stationed in Somalia until then. A senior administration official called Trump’s decision “irrational”.

“It was an abrupt and sudden transition to a rotational presence,” the official said. “Since then, al-Shabaab, the terrorist group in Somalia that is al-Qaida’s largest, wealthiest and deadliest affiliate, has unfortunately only grown stronger. It has increased the tempo of its attacks, including against US personnel.”

The official said that having a rotational presence had increased the security risks to US troops as they moved in and out of the country, and had disrupted the training of Somali forces by constantly changing the US trainers.

The White House said that the deployment would be “fewer than 500” soldiers. The New York Times reported that the cap would be 450. The aim will be to boost the capacity of Somali forces to disrupt al-Shabaab sufficiently so the group is not able to plot attacks against the US, such as the January 2020 assault on the American airbase at Manda Bay in Kenya.

That same month, US prosecutors charged a Kenyan national with involvement in an al-Shabaab plot to carry out a 9/11-style attack on a US city. The Kenyan had been trying to learn how to fly large planes in the Philippines when he was arrested.

The Pentagon proposed the change some months ago, and Biden is reported to have approved the decision earlier this month, but the timing of the announcement was determined in part by the re-election by the country’s parliament on Sunday of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, ending months of uncertainty.

Outgoing president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s term ended in February 2021 without an election. The protracted dispute that followed turned violent at times and caused divisions at the highest levels of government.

On Monday, the United Nations, the African Union, the EU and diplomats congratulated Mohamud and expressed hopes that his election would enable political reconciliation.

“This is someone with whom we are familiar given that he served as president 2012 to 2017,” the senior US official said. “Maybe even more importantly, I would say that across Somali leadership there is consistency in terms of support for collaboration on counter-terrorism.”

The official suggested the decision had taken time because of Biden’s caution over sending US troops into a conflict zone.

“He takes seriously his obligation to ask tough questions and to make sure he understands the full ramifications – the risks as well as the potential benefits,” the official said. “Once he worked through that process, once he had his questions answered, he was ultimately comfortable approving this proposal from the secretary of defence.”

Comments / 3

Related
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
Robb Report

The Biden Administration Is Moving to Convert Seized Russian Superyachts Into Cash Aid for Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. The Biden administration plans to accelerate the process for moving seized superyachts through the US court system, with the goal of selling off the assets and donating the proceeds to Ukraine. Two high-profile superyacht seizures last week show that the pressure on Russian oligarchs does not seem to be slowing. Last Thursday, a Fijian judge ruled that local law enforcement could impound Amadea, a 348-foot superyacht valued at $325 million. The judge ruled that the yacht, which US authorities claim belongs to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, could not leave the island nation as the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Somalia#European Union#U S Army#101st Airborne Division#Manda Bay Airfield#Al Shabaab#Americans#U S Air Force#Reuters#The White House
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia destroys hangars full of western weapons near Odessa

Russian high-precision missiles have hit a logistics centre at a military airfield near Ukraine’s Odessa which was used to deliver weaponry given to Kiev by the west, the Russian defence ministry said.The ministry said hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missile weapons and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed.Odessa governor Maksym Marchenko said a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries.Meanwhile, a Ukrainian fighter in Mariupol has said up to 200 civilians remain trapped inside bunkers in the Azovstal steel works, despite an evacuation...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

281K+
Followers
71K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy